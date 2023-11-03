JCT workers' dharna enters its 31st day

Our Correspondent

Phagwara, November 2

The indefinite dharna by JCT workers continued for the 31st day today even after the use of mild lathi-charge when workers tried to cross police barricades and block highways.

The agitating JCT workers shifted their dharna from JCT gate to outside the premises, 300 meters away as per orders of the High Court. The police apprehending that the protesters could block the national highway resorted to a mild lathi-charge.

Meanwhile, six of the seven persons injured in yesterday’s mild lathi-charge by police and admitted to the local Civil Hospital have been discharged, said Senior Medical Officer Dr Lehimber Ram.

