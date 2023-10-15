JCT workers’ hunger strike enters Day 2

Our Correspondent

Phagwara, October 14

JCT Mill’s protesting labourers belonging to the Bhartiya Mazdoor Sangh started their chain hunger strike with the first batch of 11 members sitting on a chain hunger strike before the ADC’s office here on Friday.

One of these 11 members, identified as Sukesh Sharma, felt unconscious and was admitted to the local Civil Hospital on Saturday morning. Senior Medical Officer Dr Lehimber Ram said the condition of Sukesh was stable.

Meanwhile, a chain hunger strike, being held in protest against non-payment of their salaries by the mill management for the last six months, entered the second day with another batch of 11 members sitting on a chain hunger strike.

Meanwhile, the dharna of JCT workers in front of the JCT Mill gate continued on the 12th day today.

BMS state general secretary Chandeshwar Mishra while addressing the workers sitting on the dharna said the indefinite dharna would continue till their demands are accepted.

When contacted Phagwara Additional Deputy Commissioner Amit Kumar Panchal said efforts were being made to redress the problems of the labourers.

1 falls unconscious

One of these 11 members, identified as Sukesh Sharma, felt unconscious and was admitted to the local Civil Hospital on Saturday morning. Senior Medical Officer Dr Lehimber Ram said the condition of Sukesh was stable.

#Phagwara