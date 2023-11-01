JCT workers' protest reaches its 29th day

Tribune News Service

Phagwara, October 31

Irate workers at JCT Phagwara closed all five gates of JCT as they continued their protest. This protest has entered its 29th day today. The command of the protest was shifted from Bhartiya Mazdoor Sangh to Bahujan Samaj Party along with a wing of Shiv Sena today.

The protesters, led by Sat Narayan, also blocked vehicular traffic on the slip road before JCT Mills. Their demands include: Salaries of the workers for the last five months should be released and overtime wages for the last eight months should be given, among others. The situation worsened when families of the protesting workers joined in the protest by banging utensils and raising slogans against JCT Mill Management.

Kamal Saroch, State Press Secretary Shiv Sena, Chiranji Lal, President BSP-K Phagwara, Harminder Singh Khaira, State Vice President BKU Lakhowal and Tripta Sharma, ex-MC Phagwara, warned the mill management that the protest will continue until the demands are met.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Amit Kumar Panchal, SDM Phagwara Jai-Inder Singh, Superintendent of Police Gurpreet Singh, DSP Jaspreet Singh, Assistant Labour Commissioner Santokh Singh, and Labour Inspector Harjinder Singh held talks with the representatives of the protesters, but it ended in a deadlock. Meanwhile, Sub Divisional Magistrate Phagwara Jai Inder Singh has written a warning letter to JCT Mill Workers to restrain from assembling within 300 metres of the boundary of JCT as per High Court orders to maintain law and order. When contacted, SDM Jai-Inder Singh said that violators would be booked with firm hands.

#Phagwara