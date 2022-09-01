Jalandhar Development Authority for action against 23 illegal colonies

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, August 31

To tighten the noose around builders and developers, the Jalandhar Development Authority (JDA) has recommended legal action against as many as 23 unauthorised colonies in the city.

JDA Chief Administrator Deepshikha Sharma has said she has written to the Commissioner of Police and the SSP Rural, asking them to take legal action against such colonies and immediately file FIRs against the erring builders or owners under the Punjab Apartment and Property Regulation Act, 1995 (Amendment Act 2014).

She said that no one would be spared in these cases as these illegal activities cause huge damage to the state exchequer in the form of tax evasion.

The 23 illegal colonies are Kotla Colony, Shahi Enclave, Gold City, Sammar Enclave, Dhadde Industrial Complex, Kala Bakra Enclave, Shri Harkrishan Nagar, Life Style Home, Ambedkar Nagar, Pandit Avenue, Golden Avenue, Dhanal Avenue, Nakodar Enclave and other illegal colonies based in villages Jandu Singha, Mubarakpur, Basti Peer Dad, Dhadda, Bulandpur, Binpalke, Jamsher, Alipur, Basti Peer Dad Khan and Kanpur.