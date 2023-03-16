JDA holds seminar on land pooling scheme

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, March 15

The Jalandhar Development Authority (JDA) held a seminar at its office to promote the land pooling scheme by creating maximum awareness among land owners, developers and promoters.

During the seminar, consultants from the department threw a light on the entire policy, thereby motivating the land owners to become participants in the planned development of their locality. Besides, PowerPoint presentation, the experts also displayed a video presentation showcasing features of developed projects under the land pooling.

Addressing the gathering here on the JDA premises, JDA Chief Administrator Deepshikha Sharma said that the scheme aims to make landowners part of the planning by sharing developed land parcels with them. She stated that under the policy landowners would get both residential and commercial spaces in specified proportion in the developed project in lieu of land acquisition.

Giving more information about the benefits of this scheme, the JDA Chief further stated that the land owners would also get Sahuliyat certificates for stamp duty rebate under this scheme, which entitles an owner to get an exemption from the stamp duty.

Likewise, under the scheme the promoters or developers need not take a licence or bear expenses under the EDC and the CLU as all these expenses would be borne by the JDA. She also said that the JDA has already issued an advertisement seeking interested land owners’ participation under this scheme so that planned and sustainable development can be initiated at the earliest.

“The JDA will also hold meetings with other land holders in a specific area where land pooling is expected to be carried out under the policy”, she added.