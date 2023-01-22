JDA razes structures in illegal colonies

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, January 21

Cracking down heavily on the illegal colonies and encroachments in the district, the Jalandhar Development Authority (JDA) carried out a demolition drive in Nangal Salempur and Pratapura villages and razed several illegal structures.

Jalandhar Development Authority Chief Administrator Deepshikha Sharma said the JDA would not allow any kind of activity in unauthorised colonies and strict action would be taken against the violators.

She said the authority had received as many as 330 applications under the regularisation policy of which 43 were transferred to the Municipal Corporation, Jalandhar, while NOCs were issued to 24 applicants by the JDA.

“The JDA has rejected the regularisation applications of as many as 254 colonies on account of not fulfilling the norms laid down under the regularisation policy of the state government. FIRs have also been recommended against 217 colonisers/promoters under PAPRA Act,” she added. Likewise, the department has also identified 48 colonies that have been developed illegally and police action has also been initiated against their promoters.

She reiterated that a zero-tolerance policy has been adopted by the department against unauthorised colonisation, therefore stern action would be initiated against those backing such illegal activities. She asserted that the JDA would leave no stone unturned to rein in the practice of unauthorised colonisation in the district as a crackdown against such activities has already been launched by the authority. She said unauthorised colonies not only caused huge losses to the state exchequer but also inflicted fraud on people as residents of these colonies suffer problems due to the lack of basic infrastructures like electricity, road, drinking water, and sewerage system among others. The list of rejected and approved colonies is available for general public on the website of JDA, i.e. www.jda.gov.in.