JDA rejects applications of 252 illegal colonies, proposes registration of FIRs

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, November 27

Taking stern action against the mushrooming of unauthorised colonies in the district, the Jalandhar Development Authority (JDA) has rejected the regularisation applications of as many as 252 such colonies on account of not fulfilling the norms laid down under the regularisation policy of the state government.

Action initiated in 135 cases The procedure of registration of FIRs has been initiated in 135 cases while the officials have also identified 40 more colonies developed without government approval, which will also face legal action as per provisions of the Act. — Deepshikha Sharma, JDA Chief Administrator

JDA Chief Administrator Deepshikha Sharma said most of the rejected applications were not meeting the norms and requirements of the regularisation policy. Likewise, the promoters of these colonies, despite repeated notices served by the JDA, failed to submit the requisite regularisation fee fixed by the government, she said, adding that the zero-tolerance policy has been adopted by the department against unauthorised colonisation.

The JDA chief also stated that the procedure of registration of FIRs has also been initiated in 135 cases while the officials have also identified 40 more colonies developed without government approval, which will also face legal action as per provisions of the Act.

The FIR recommendations have been made to respective police authorities of districts concerned so that the action against unauthorised colonies could be taken as per the mandate of the PAPRA Act, she said. Notably, these applications were dismissed by the JDA on account of not depositing the requisite fee and documentation under the regularisation policy.

She reiterated that the JDA would leave no stone unturned to rein in the practice of unauthorised colonisation in the district as a crackdown against such activities has already been launched by the authority. She asserted that the unauthorised colonies not only caused huge losses to the state exchequer but also inflicted fraud on the people as residents of these colonies suffer problems due to the lack of basic infrastructure like electricity, road, drinking water, and sewerage system among others.