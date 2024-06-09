JE held hostage, woman among eight booked

Our Correspondent

Hoshiarpur, June 8

The Dasuya police have registered a case against eight persons, including a woman, for holding hostage and abusing a junior engineer (JE) of the Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL) who had gone to fix electricity supply in Dadyal village along with his staff.

The accused have been identified as Karana, Rakesh Kumar, Rohit, Chindu, Shindu and his wife, Jaswant Singh, Rajpal Singh. The above action was taken on the basis of the statements of the assistant engineer of the PSPCL. The police were conducting raids to arrest the accused.

The power supply was disrupted in the Diggi locality of Dadyal village in Dasuya. After receiving the complaint, JE Varinder Singh along with his other staff went to the village to rectify the fault to resume the supply. On reaching there, the people of the village allegedly started abusing the JE. It is alleged that the people held him hostage and kept him hostage till 11 pm.

As soon as the departmental officials got the information, they reached the village and got the JE released from there and a complaint regarding this incident was lodged at the Sansarpur police post under Dasuya police station.

