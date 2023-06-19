JEE Advanced: Jalandhar lad bags AIR 222

Tribune News Service

Aakanksha N Bhardwaj

Jalandhar, June 18

The much awaited result of JEE Advanced was declared today with Siddharth Miglani from Aakash Institute, Jalandhar, securing All India 222nd rank. Siddharth scored the highest marks in Chemistry. He had secured 307th rank in JEE Mains.

After two years of hard work, Siddharth, a cricket lover, played the sport with all his heart without any restriction of time today. “Earlier, there was limited time for play, but now I can do so freely,” said Siddharth. Sharing his mantra for studies, he shared, “One thing I would like to tell you is that throughout the journey of my preparing for JEE, I never took on the burden of studies and always kept short-term goals. Like, I took every test with full concentration like I would do for JEE exams.”

Siddharth, a student of St Soldier School, had scored 99.97 percentile in JEE Mains. Speaking of his routine, he said he was consistent in his studies and always made sure that he took breaks in between. Both his parents are radiologists.

“I love to play cricket and football during my break. My mother has always supported me. Even when I scored less, she was always there to cheer me up. She is my strength,” said Siddharth.

Siddharth also thanked his teachers Aakash Sharma of Chemistry, Suvit of Physics and Ravinder Virk of Mathematics from Aakash Institute who played an important role in his success.

Dr Ratna Miglani, Siddharth’s mother, said that her son worked very hard in these two years. “He also got very good mentors from the institute,” she said.

Prabal Sharma from DAV Collegiate School, Deenank Sharma from MGN Public School in Adarsh Nagar and Amritpal Singh of Swami Sant Dass Public School have clinched 1650, 1813, and 1885 ranks, respectively.

