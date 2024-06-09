JEE-Advanced Result: AIR 98 holder Jalandhar's Rachit Aggarwal reveals his preparation mantra

Tribune News Service

Aakanksha N Bhardwaj

Jalandhar, June 9

Rachit Aggarwal from Jalandhar has got All India Rank (AIR) 98 in JEE-Advanced, the results of which were out Sunday morning. For Aggarwal, who scored 300 marks out of 360, the time has finally come when he can be free from tension as there are no more worrying days ahead.

“Since last month, apart from studying, I have been doing meditation to relax my mind and prioritise my mental health,” the 18-year-old said.

He had earlier uninstalled all social media apps as he realised he was getting distracted. Now, he is back on these apps as he feels ‘free’ now. After NEET results got mired in controversies recently, the rank holder was a little worried about JEE-Advanced results. “But everything turned out well,” he heaved a sigh of relief.

For two years, he completely engrossed himself in books, notes and sample papers, away from materialistic things. “Now, I have got iPhone 15. For all these years, I kept everything aside and just focused on my studies. Now, I am enjoying these stress-free days,” he shared. The young lad has a tip for the next lot of students who are preparing for the exams, “Chase discomfort. Whenever we get out of our comfort zone is when we can grow and achieve whatever we want. Challenge yourself.”

An ardent Harry Potter fan and an avid reader, Rachit always aspired to pursue computer engineering from an IIT. “Now I am thinking to pursue a dual degree in Computer Science and Physics,” he said.

Rachit, a student of Sanskriti KMV School, had been taking coaching from Aakash Institute.

Rachit’s elder brother is also pursuing engineering in computer science from BITS in Rajasthan’s Pilani. His mother takes tuitions and father is a businessman.

Rachit was not into studies until two years ago. He had always thought ‘Jinka rank below 100 aata hai, vo koi aur hi tarah ke praani hote honge.’ With his hardwork, Rachit is now one of them.

