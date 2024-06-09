 JEE-Advanced Result: AIR 98 holder Jalandhar's Rachit Aggarwal reveals his preparation mantra : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • Jalandhar
  • JEE-Advanced Result: AIR 98 holder Jalandhar's Rachit Aggarwal reveals his preparation mantra

JEE-Advanced Result: AIR 98 holder Jalandhar's Rachit Aggarwal reveals his preparation mantra

“Since last month, apart from studying, I have been doing meditation to relax my mind and prioritise my mental health"

JEE-Advanced Result: AIR 98 holder Jalandhar's Rachit Aggarwal reveals his preparation mantra

Rachit Aggarwal. Photo: X



Tribune News Service

Aakanksha N Bhardwaj 

Jalandhar, June 9 

Rachit Aggarwal from Jalandhar has got All India Rank (AIR) 98 in JEE-Advanced, the results of which were out Sunday morning. For Aggarwal, who scored 300 marks out of 360, the time has finally come when he can be free from tension as there are no more worrying days ahead. 

“Since last month, apart from studying, I have been doing meditation to relax my mind and prioritise my mental health,” the 18-year-old said. 

He had earlier uninstalled all social media apps as he realised he was getting distracted. Now, he is back on these apps as he feels ‘free’ now. After NEET results got mired in controversies recently, the rank holder was a little worried about JEE-Advanced results. “But everything turned out well,” he heaved a sigh of relief. 

For two years, he completely engrossed himself in books, notes and sample papers, away from materialistic things. “Now, I have got iPhone 15. For all these years, I kept everything aside and just focused on my studies. Now, I am enjoying these stress-free days,” he shared. The young lad has a tip for the next lot of students who are preparing for the exams, “Chase discomfort. Whenever we get out of our comfort zone is when we can grow and achieve whatever we want. Challenge yourself.”

An ardent Harry Potter fan and an avid reader, Rachit always aspired to pursue computer engineering from an IIT.  “Now I am thinking to pursue a dual degree in Computer Science and Physics,” he said. 

Rachit, a student of Sanskriti KMV School, had been taking coaching from Aakash Institute.

Rachit’s elder brother is also pursuing engineering in computer science from BITS in Rajasthan’s Pilani. His mother takes tuitions and father is a businessman.

Rachit was not into studies until two years ago. He had always thought ‘Jinka rank below 100 aata hai, vo koi aur hi tarah ke praani hote honge.’ With his hardwork, Rachit is now one of them.

About The Author

Tribune News Service

The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

50% dip in Punjab pupils heading for Canada

2
India

‘Khatakhat’ cash transfer: Lawyer writes to President Murmu; seeks disqualification of 99 Congress MPs

3
Diaspora

'Promotion of violence not acceptable in Canada': Minister of Public Safety on Khalistani supporters’ Indira Gandhi assassination posters

4
India

Modi 3.0 to signal continuity with change: Rajnath, Shah, Nirmala, Gadkari retained; Nadda, Chouhan, Khattar, Kumaraswany to be inducted, Anurag dropped

5
India

Rajnath Singh, Amit Shah likely to be retained; ML Khattar, Ravneet Bittu sounded

6
Comment Touchstones

Real hero of the verdict

7
India

TDP likely to get 4 berths, JD(U) 2

8
India

NEET-UG row: Education Ministry sets up panel to review grace marks awarded to over 1,500 candidates

9
Punjab

Backing CISF constable Kulwinder, farmers to protest in Mohali today

10
Punjab

Radical candidates, BJP cost us dear in elections: AAP feedback to CM Mann

Don't Miss

View All
Hottest May day in 13 years, mercury hits 45°C
Chandigarh

Hottest May day in Chandigarh in 13 years, mercury hits 45°C

When Hisar raised banner of revolt and was ‘free’ for 83 days in 1857
Haryana first war of independence

When Hisar raised banner of revolt and was ‘free’ for 83 days in 1857

Sirsa sizzles at 50.3°C
Haryana

Sirsa sizzles at 50.3°C

Major Radhika Sen of Himachal earns prestigious UN award
Himachal

Major Radhika Sen of Himachal Pradesh earns prestigious UN award

At 30.6°, Shimla sizzles on hottest day of the season
Himachal

At 30.6°, Shimla sizzles on hottest day of the season

Rajasthan’s Phalodi sizzles at 49°C, season’s highest
India

Rajasthan’s Phalodi sizzles at 49°C, season’s highest

Daughter brutally killed, war veteran looks to PM for justice
Chandigarh

Daughter brutally killed in battle against drugs in Punjab's Kharar, war veteran looks to PM Modi for justice

As Balkaur Singh campaigns for Lok Sabha elections, people recall, connect to his son Sidhu Moosewala
Jalandhar

As Balkaur Singh campaigns for Lok Sabha election, people recall his son Sidhu Moosewala

Top News

Basavaraj Bommai, Ram Mohan Naidu, Jayant Chaudhry, Jitan Manjhi likely to be Cabinet ministers

Modi 3.0 to signal continuity with change: Rajnath, Shah, Nirmala, Gadkari retained; Nadda, Chouhan, Khattar, Kumaraswany to be inducted, Anurag dropped

2 representations from Punjab: Hardeep Puri and Ravneet Bitt...

Here is the list of likely ministers in Modi 3.0

Here is a list of likely ministers in new Modi government

Some of the top names to be retained

New faces in Modi Cabinet: Bittu, Nadda, Khattar, Jayant and Sehrawat

New faces in Modi Cabinet: Bittu, Nadda, Khattar, Jayant and Sehrawat

3 leaders from poll-bound Haryana likely to get Cabinet bert...

Maldivian President Muizzu arrives in Delhi to attend Modi’s oath ceremony

Maldivian President Muizzu arrives in Delhi to attend Modi’s oath-taking ceremony

It is Muizzu’s first visit to India after he became the isla...

Kangana slap row: Farmer outfits take out march in Punjab’s Mohali in support of CISF woman constable

Kangana slap row: Farmer outfits take out march in Punjab’s Mohali in support of CISF woman constable

Farmer leaders demanded that a fair investigation be conduct...


Cities

View All

Scarcity of labour huge concern for Amritsar district farmers

Scarcity of labour huge concern for Amritsar district farmers

Martyrdom of 5th Sikh guru observed

Lawyer Vineet Mahajan held from Himachal

Amritsar civic body to implement action plan to enhance green cover

Development works to begin soon as poll code lapses: Amritsar MC

Manpreet Badal arrives at polling booth in his 35-year-old favourite jeep

Manpreet Badal arrives at polling booth in his 35-year-old favourite jeep

Sidhu Moosewala’s death anniversary: 2 years on, family, followers seek justice

Kangana slap row: Farmer outfits take out march in Punjab’s Mohali in support of CISF woman constable

Kangana slap row: Farmer outfits take out march in Punjab’s Mohali in support of CISF woman constable

Kirpan-wielding man hacks woman to death in Mohali

Chandigarh Admn to collect, transport wastewater from Faidan village to nearest STP

Construct flats within a year: High Court

Chandigarh MC to set up automated solid waste segregation plant at Dadu Majra

Swearing-in: Several roads near Rashtrapati Bhawan out of bounds between 2 and 11 pm

Swearing-in: Several roads near Rashtrapati Bhawan out of bounds between 2 and 11 pm

Heavy security in place for Modi's swearing-in ceremony

JEE-Advanced results announced, Ved Lahoti from Delhi zone tops

Atishi accuses Haryana of blocking city’s water share

BJP seeks special Assembly session to discuss water crisis

Consumer panel orders JIT to pay ~3.94 cr to 5 plot owners

Consumer panel orders JIT to pay Rs 3.94 cr to 5 plot owners

Kangana Slapgate: Farmer unions in Doaba gear up for Sunday march to Mohali

7 Sainik School students pass out from IMA

Blood donation camp held to remember Bhagat Puran Singh

Campus notes: Sports trials organised

District topped state in election code violations, 100% resolved

District topped state in election code violations, 100% resolved

SAD chief begins tour to meet party candidates, workers

A kidnapping that wasn’t

Industrialists express resentment over GST notices, write to CM Mann

Seminar on fire safety in industrial buildings

Patiala: Drunk driver goes on rampage in Gurmandi

Patiala: Drunk driver goes on rampage in Gurmandi

Six held for theft at industrialist’s house

Plant saplings to avoid adverse effects of climate change: Judge