JEE (Main): Siddharth tops dist with AIR 307

Tribune News Service

Aakanksha N Bhardwaj

Jalandhar, April 29

The JEE (Main) results were declared today afternoon, bringing cheer to students. The top three position holders from the district are Siddharth Miglani (AIR 307), Deenank Sharma (AIR 655) and Amritpal Singh (AIR 815).

Interestingly, these toppers are into sports apart from being academically inclined and didn’t take any pressure to perform well in JEE Advanced too. Siddharth, a student of St Soldier School, scored 99.97 percentile. Sharing his routine, He said he was consistent in his studies, and he always made sure that he took breaks in between. Both his parents are radiologists.

“I would love to play cricket and volleyball during my break. My mother has always supported me. Even when I scored less, she was always there to cheer me up. She is my strength,” Siddharth said.

Siddharth also thanked his teachers from a private coaching institute who played an important role in his success.

Deenank Sharma from MGN Public School, Adarsh Nagar shared that he wanted to pursue either computer science or mechanical engineering. He got 99.95 percentile. While sharing his idea of relaxation, Deenank said spent quality time with his family whenever he took a break and played football too. While Deenank’s father is the head of the department of physiotherapy in a college, his mother is a housewife.

“I have always put in efforts, no matter what. Now my immediate goal is to clear JEE Advanced with a good rank,” he said, adding that “chemistry is my favourite subject”.

A student of Swami Sant Dass Public School, Amritpal Singh scored 99.93 percentile. “I have always believed that one should not be result-oriented, but one must not stop putting in efforts, this is one thing that my mother has always told me. That is why I never take any burden or pressure,” said Singh, who also plays table tennis and badminton as a hobby.

Students of Sanskriti KMV School also brought laurels to the institution. Dhruv Malhotra scored 99.62 percentile Sukriti Bhandari 98.90 percentile and Manav Arora 97.3 percentile. Principal Rachna Monga congratulated the students and their parents on the achievement. Students of Innocent Hearts School, Green Model Town also excelled in the JEE (Main). Jayesh Pandit brought laurels to the school by scoring 99.36 percentile.

Other students who fared well are Aashna Sharma (99.2), Aayush Kalia (98.22), Mishika (98), Hardik Chadha (97.2), Agamjot Singh (96.2), Ansh Khosla (96) and Harshita Oberoi (95.97).

Dr. Anup Bowry, chairman of Innocent Hearts , congratulated the students and teachers on attaining the feat. Rajeev Paliwal, the Principal, applauded the efforts of the students and wished them good luck for their bright future.