Jewellery shop robbery in Hoshiarpur cracked within 24 hours

Our Correspondent

Hoshiarpur, June 24

The police claimed to have solved a robbery at a jewellery shop here within 24 hours by arresting the mastermind and two of his accomplices. The police also recovered the looted items from their possession.

Addressing a press conference at the Police Lines here today, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Surendra Lamba said Khushal Bhikaji, an employee at Shri Nath Tanch Marathi Goldsmith, yesterday told the police that when he came to the shop in the morning, he found that unidentified persons held his fellow employee Yogesh Yadav hostage and took away cash worth about Rs 23 lakh, one kg gold and three kg silver from the shop. They also injured Yogesh.

The SSP said after getting information, the police reached the spot. During preliminary investigation, the police found something suspicious. A team was formed under the leadership of the SP (D) to investigate the matter. DSP (City) Amar Nath, City police station in-charge Deepak Sharma and CIA staff were also part of the investigation.

The SSP said after the incident, the police scrutinised the footage of CCTV cameras installed nearby to get clue about the suspects. After investigating technical aspects, the police arrested Yogesh Yadav, the employee working at the shop. After interrogation, it came to light that he had planned the robbery with his friend Krishna Kapoor, a resident of Karnal district. According to the plan, Krishna, along with his father Sandeep Kapoor, came to Hoshiarpur. The suspects committed the robbery as per the plan and fled the spot with the jewellery and cash.

The SSP said the police followed the suspects. They conducted a raid at their house in Karnal and recovered cash worth Rs 22.50 lakh, 800 grams of gold and 2.500 kg silver.

The SSP said after committing the crime, the father-son duo took a taxi to Ludhiana. Later, they boarded a bus to Karnal. The shop owner, who is originally from Maharashtra, was at his native place for the past one month. His two employees were running the business.

He said during investigation, it also came to fore that Yogesh was demanding around Rs 4 lakh from the shop owner. After the owner refused to give him money, he planned the robbery at the shop.

Employee turns out to be mastermind

SSP Surendra Lamba said after investigating technical aspects, the police arrested Yogesh Yadav, an employee working at the shop. After interrogation, it came to light that he had planned the robbery with his friend Krishna Kapoor, a resident of Karnal district. According to the plan, Krishna, along with his father Sandeep Kapoor, came to Hoshiarpur. The suspects committed the robbery as per the plan and fled the spot with the jewellery and cash.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Hoshiarpur