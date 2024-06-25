 Jewellery shop robbery in Hoshiarpur cracked within 24 hours : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • Jalandhar
  • Jewellery shop robbery in Hoshiarpur cracked within 24 hours

Jewellery shop robbery in Hoshiarpur cracked within 24 hours

Worker, two of his accomplices held; looted items, cash recovered

Jewellery shop robbery in Hoshiarpur cracked within 24 hours

The suspects in custody of the police in Hoshiarpur.



Our Correspondent

Hoshiarpur, June 24

The police claimed to have solved a robbery at a jewellery shop here within 24 hours by arresting the mastermind and two of his accomplices. The police also recovered the looted items from their possession.

Addressing a press conference at the Police Lines here today, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Surendra Lamba said Khushal Bhikaji, an employee at Shri Nath Tanch Marathi Goldsmith, yesterday told the police that when he came to the shop in the morning, he found that unidentified persons held his fellow employee Yogesh Yadav hostage and took away cash worth about Rs 23 lakh, one kg gold and three kg silver from the shop. They also injured Yogesh.

The SSP said after getting information, the police reached the spot. During preliminary investigation, the police found something suspicious. A team was formed under the leadership of the SP (D) to investigate the matter. DSP (City) Amar Nath, City police station in-charge Deepak Sharma and CIA staff were also part of the investigation.

The SSP said after the incident, the police scrutinised the footage of CCTV cameras installed nearby to get clue about the suspects. After investigating technical aspects, the police arrested Yogesh Yadav, the employee working at the shop. After interrogation, it came to light that he had planned the robbery with his friend Krishna Kapoor, a resident of Karnal district. According to the plan, Krishna, along with his father Sandeep Kapoor, came to Hoshiarpur. The suspects committed the robbery as per the plan and fled the spot with the jewellery and cash.

The SSP said the police followed the suspects. They conducted a raid at their house in Karnal and recovered cash worth Rs 22.50 lakh, 800 grams of gold and 2.500 kg silver.

The SSP said after committing the crime, the father-son duo took a taxi to Ludhiana. Later, they boarded a bus to Karnal. The shop owner, who is originally from Maharashtra, was at his native place for the past one month. His two employees were running the business.

He said during investigation, it also came to fore that Yogesh was demanding around Rs 4 lakh from the shop owner. After the owner refused to give him money, he planned the robbery at the shop.

Employee turns out to be mastermind

SSP Surendra Lamba said after investigating technical aspects, the police arrested Yogesh Yadav, an employee working at the shop. After interrogation, it came to light that he had planned the robbery with his friend Krishna Kapoor, a resident of Karnal district. According to the plan, Krishna, along with his father Sandeep Kapoor, came to Hoshiarpur. The suspects committed the robbery as per the plan and fled the spot with the jewellery and cash.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Hoshiarpur


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
India

What about 10 years of 'undeclared emergency', Mallikarjaun Kharge asks PM

2
Chandigarh

11-year-old dies of head injury after toy train 'overturns' at Elante mall in Chandigarh

3
Haryana

'Honour killing': Newly married couple shot dead in Haryana’s Hansi

4
Delhi

Kejriwal bail issue: 'Unusual' for Delhi HC to reserve verdict while granting interim stay on bail order, says Supreme Court; to hear matter on June 26

5
India

Unfortunate that acts glorifying terrorism allowed in Canada routinely: Indian High Commission

6
India

People need substance, not tantrums, drama, slogans, PM tells Opposition; says government wants to take all along

7
India

After ‘popcorn rocks’, NASA now spots ‘potato’ in space, calls it ‘space potato’

8
India

BJP president and Union Minister JP Nadda replaces Piyush Goyal as Leader of House in Rajya Sabha

9
Chandigarh

Boy killed in toy train mishap at Elante Mall in Chandigarh

10
Delhi

Burger King murder case transferred to Delhi Police's special cell

Don't Miss

View All
After ‘popcorn rocks’, NASA now spots ‘potato’ in space, calls it ‘space potato’
India

After ‘popcorn rocks’, NASA now spots ‘potato’ in space, calls it ‘space potato’

Rejected by Indian Army, love for olive green led Amritsar’s Tejpal to fight & die for Russia
Punjab

Rejected by Indian Army, love for olive green led Amritsar’s Tejpal to fight & die for Russia

'I am woman now': UP man claims sex change operation without his consent, case filed
Uttar Pradesh

'I am woman now': UP man claims sex change operation without his consent, case filed

Monsoon expected around June 27: Met
Chandigarh

Monsoon expected in Chandigarh around June 27: Met

Women potters from Moga foray into terracotta jewellery territory
Punjab

Women potters from Moga foray into terracotta jewellery territory

Polluted air killed 1.69L Indian kids in 2021
India

Polluted air killed 1.69 lakh Indian kids in 2021

Video: SpiceJet passengers made to wait inside plane 'without AC for an hour' amid severe heatwave in Delhi
Trending

Video: SpiceJet passengers made to wait inside plane 'without AC for an hour' amid severe heatwave in Delhi

Bengaluru couple shocked as they find snake in Amazon package
India

Bengaluru couple shocked as they find snake in Amazon package

Top News

Om Birla likely to be repeated as Lok Sabha Speaker, Rajnath Singh dials Opposition

Om Birla likely to be repeated as Lok Sabha Speaker, Rajnath Singh dials Opposition

Rajnath Singh has urged opposition to support government's S...

WikiLeaks' Julian Assange to be freed after pleading guilty to US espionage charge

WikiLeaks' Julian Assange to be freed after pleading guilty to US espionage charge

Assange not expected to face new prison time, to return to A...

The Tribune exclusive: Eyeing stronger ties, PM Modi to visit Moscow on July 8

The Tribune exclusive: Eyeing stronger ties, PM Modi to visit Moscow on July 8

Delhi water crisis: AAP minister Atishi hospitalised as blood sugar drops due to hunger strike

Delhi water crisis: AAP minister Atishi hospitalised as blood sugar drops due to hunger strike

Atishi began her hunger strike on June 21

PM Modi leads BJP’s charge to counter Opposition’s Constitution narrative on 1975 Emergency anniversary

PM Modi leads BJP's offensive to counter Opposition's Constitution narrative on 1975 Emergency anniversary

Hitting out at the Congress, Modi says ‘those who imposed th...


Cities

View All

Encroachments removed from street heading towards shrine in Amritsar

Encroachments removed from street heading towards Sikh shrine Golden Temple in Amritsar

Polls over, AAP govt back to installing flex boards to highlight achievements

Intense heat wave makes a comeback in Amritsar district

Man visits Amritsar to pay obeisance at Golden Temple, goes missing

Rs 3.4 lakh drug money seized from two aides of smuggler Bhola Hevelian

Man shoots dead daughter, mother and pet dog before killing self in Punjab’s Barnala

Man shoots dead daughter, mother and pet dog before killing self in Punjab’s Barnala

Talwandi Sabo: Youth hurt in firing outside university

Bathinda: Farmers make a beeline for railway station to hire migrant labour

Ravneet Bittu ignites hope for railway link to Takht Sri Damdama Sahib in Talwandi Sabo

SAD fifth at Sikander Maluka’s home turf

11-year-old boy dies as toy train overturns at Elante mall in Chandigarh

11-year-old boy dies as toy train overturns at Elante mall in Chandigarh

Boy killed in toy train mishap at Elante Mall in Chandigarh

Victim’s baby cousin pulled out minutes before toy train mishap at Elante Mall

Activist demands safety audit of all gaming zones in Chandigarh

Vehicle, jewellery stolen from Sector 36 house in Chandigarh

Delhi water crisis: AAP minister Atishi hospitalised as blood sugar drops due to hunger strike

Delhi water crisis: AAP minister Atishi hospitalised as blood sugar drops due to hunger strike

Light rain likely in New Delhi

AAP neglecting water scarcity amid ‘satyagraha’: Opposition

Bansuri honours mother’s legacy with oath in Sanskrit

AYUSH students seek cancellation of NExT for old batches

Famed for sporting talent, zeal for games flagging in Jalandhar district

Famed for sporting talent, zeal for games flagging in Jalandhar district

Jalandhar: Players from poor background want to achieve something for their families

Jalandhar: Jolt for Congress ahead of bypoll

Jalandhar: Sheetal Angural stages protest after fresh poster war with AAP

Bikers flee with elderly woman’s gold earrings in Jalandhar

Missing safety railings on national highway pose threat to motorists

Ludhiana: Missing safety railings on national highway pose threat to motorists

Ludhiana bizmen hope positive changes from Centre

4 yrs on, Ludhiana-Chandigarh highway project hangs fire

Will open office to address people’s issues: Warring

At 44.5°C, Samrala hottest in Punjab

Police arrest 3 women in Patiala; recover 7 kg of charas

Police arrest 3 women in Patiala; recover 7 kg of charas

Patiala: Man booked for killing dog

Minister reviews development works at villages in Patiala district

Won’t do additional work, say MGNREGA Workers’ Union