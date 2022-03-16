Jimpa pays surprise visit to ESI Hospital

Our Correspondent

Hoshiarpur, March 15

MLAs in the new Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government in the state are already in action before taking oath. AAP MLA Braham Shankar Jimpa from the Hoshiarpur constituency on Tuesday paid a surprise visit to ESI Hospital in Hoshiarpur.

During his visit to the hospital, he reviewed the arrangements there. Meanwhile, Jimpa said just as the AAP had wiped out other anti-people parties in the state, corruption and drug addiction would also be wiped out from the state.

He said the health system in the constituency would be improved to work smoothly and efficiently so that better health facilities could be provided to people. He said the purpose of his visit was not to harass any employee.

Jimpa directed the officials and employees to perform their duties honestly and diligently and warned that no negligence would be tolerated. He said such visits would continue. He also enquired about the health of patients admitted in the hospital. District Health Officer Dr Lakhvir Singh was also present on the occasion.