JIT allottees threaten protest against state government

Jalandhar, June 16
With unconfirmed reports of Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann shifting to Jalandhar for sometime in light of the upcoming bypoll for the Jalandhar West Assembly segment doing rounds, allottees of three housing schemes - Indra Puram Master Gurbanta Singh Enclave, Bibi Bhani Complex and Surya Enclave Extension - have threatened a symbolic protest against the state government.
They are demanding the release of their pending dues amounting to Rs 37 crore as mandated by consumer commissions.
The allottees said they had been seeking justice for over a decade. The JIT took lakhs of rupees from them for housing schemes back in 2008 and 2010 without carrying out any development work. It miserably failed to hand over the possessions of flats and plots till date.
ML Sehgal, an allottee of the Surya Enclave Extension Scheme, said being a senior citizen, he had to make several visits to the JIT office and courts in pursuit of his hard-earned investment. He said neither the previous nor the present government had shown any willingness to deliver justice. He demanded that the JIT should promptly clear their dues and compensate all allottees, else they would hold a protest.
Darshan Ahuja, an allottee from Bibi Bhani Complex, said the dues amounted to Rs 14 crore in July last year. Due to the JIT’s failure to comply with the consumer commission orders and refund the money, interest accumulated and additional judgments favoured the allottees, raising the amount to Rs 37 crore within a year.
He said the allottees would try to meet the CM to seek a resolution for their pending dues. If their efforts failed to yield results, they would hold a symbolic protest against the JIT and the state government.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Replicate Kashmir-type ‘zero terror strategy’ in Jammu: Amit Shah to forces
Holds meet on J&K ahead of Amarnath Yatra, Army Chief among ...
Forces adopt multi-pronged strategy to counter threat ahead of Amarnath Yatra
Search operations continue | Perpetrators of Doda, Reasi ter...
‘Alarming’: Opposition jabs Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann over 14 drug abuse deaths
Narcotics coming via BJP-ruled Gujarat, Maha, says AAP