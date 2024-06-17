JIT allottees threaten protest against state government

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, June 16

With unconfirmed reports of Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann shifting to Jalandhar for sometime in light of the upcoming bypoll for the Jalandhar West Assembly segment doing rounds, allottees of three housing schemes - Indra Puram Master Gurbanta Singh Enclave, Bibi Bhani Complex and Surya Enclave Extension - have threatened a symbolic protest against the state government.

They are demanding the release of their pending dues amounting to Rs 37 crore as mandated by consumer commissions.

The allottees said they had been seeking justice for over a decade. The JIT took lakhs of rupees from them for housing schemes back in 2008 and 2010 without carrying out any development work. It miserably failed to hand over the possessions of flats and plots till date.

ML Sehgal, an allottee of the Surya Enclave Extension Scheme, said being a senior citizen, he had to make several visits to the JIT office and courts in pursuit of his hard-earned investment. He said neither the previous nor the present government had shown any willingness to deliver justice. He demanded that the JIT should promptly clear their dues and compensate all allottees, else they would hold a protest.

Darshan Ahuja, an allottee from Bibi Bhani Complex, said the dues amounted to Rs 14 crore in July last year. Due to the JIT’s failure to comply with the consumer commission orders and refund the money, interest accumulated and additional judgments favoured the allottees, raising the amount to Rs 37 crore within a year.

He said the allottees would try to meet the CM to seek a resolution for their pending dues. If their efforts failed to yield results, they would hold a symbolic protest against the JIT and the state government.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Bhagwant Mann