 JIT fined for failure to deliver flats, ordered to compensate allottees : The Tribune India

JIT fined for failure to deliver flats, ordered to compensate allottees

JIT fined for failure to deliver flats, ordered to compensate allottees

Allottees have complained of inadequate infrastructure in Bibi Bhani Complex, Jalandhar. Tribune photo



Tribune News Service

Avneet Kaur

Jalandhar, May 21

The Jalandhar Improvement Trust (JIT) has incurred significant losses due to its failure to deliver possession of flats to the allottees of the Bibi Bhani Complex.

The District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission recently addressed three similar complaints and ruled that the Trust must reimburse the allottees’ money, along with 9 per cent interest, and pay Rs 35,000 as compensation and litigation expenses for each case. This amounts to a total of nearly Rs 38 lakh.

The complainants, Paramdeep Kaur, Hardeep Kaur, and Sukhdev Singh, shared their grievances regarding the LIG flats they were allotted in the 51.5 Acre Scheme, Bibi Bhani Complex in 2009. They were promised two-storeyed apartments with all necessary amenities and high-quality infrastructure and were assured possession would be granted in 2012.

According to the complainants, they paid the flat prices ranging from Rs 5.85 lakh to Rs 6.15 lakh within two-and-a-half years, following the specified terms. The final installment was paid in 2012. Despite making multiple visits to the JIT authorities in the past, requesting development work completion and possession handover, they received no satisfactory response. Consequently, they sought justice by filing complaints with the consumer court.

Paramdeep Kaur and Hardeep Kaur accused the JIT of perpetrating a major fraud against innocent residents. They asserted that the Trust collected lakhs of rupees from the allottees in the name of this residential scheme, yet even after a decade, possessions had not been handed over. They further stated that the Bibi Bhani Complex had become a hub of anti-social activities at present, with poor-quality vacant flats being illegally occupied by miscreants.

Sukhdev Singh, another allottee, explained that the JIT coerced the allottees into taking possession of their flats in 2017 by issuing a notification. However, upon inspecting the complex, he found the quality of the flats below par. Additionally, essential facilities such as streetlights, electricity connections, and roads, which were promised during the allotment, were absent. Consequently, he had no choice but to reject the possession and turn to the court for redress.

The commission sent a notice to the Jalandhar Improvement Trust. In response, the JIT’s counsel argued that the complaints were time-barred, filed after a four-year lapse, and thus the claim for monetary compensation was not admissible. Regarding Sukhdev Singh’s case, the Jalandhar Improvement Trust contended that he was not the original buyer but purchased the property for commercial purposes, implying the complaint should be dismissed.

After examining the facts presented by all parties, the president of the commission in Paramdeep Kaur and Hardeep Kaur’s case, stated that partial possession had been handed over to the complainants without development work and essential amenities. As a result, the Jalandhar Improvement Trust was ordered to refund their deposited amount with 9 per cent interest per annum, along with Rs 35,000 as compensation and litigation expenses, within 45 days.

In Sukhdev Singh’s case, the Commission directed the Jalandhar Improvement Trust to complete the development works and provide all amenities mentioned in the scheme’s brochure within three months. Failure to comply would result in the JIT being required to return the deposited amount with 9 per cent interest per annum, in addition to paying Rs 35,000 as compensation and litigation expenses.

Trust to refund nearly Rs 38L to three complainants

In its ruling, the District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission recently directed the Trust to reimburse the three complainants their money, along with 9 per cent interest, and Rs 35,000 as compensation and litigation expenses for each case. This amounts to nearly Rs 38 lakh

The complainants, Paramdeep Kaur, Hardeep Kaur, and Sukhdev Singh, said they were promised two-storeyed apartments with all necessary amenities and high-quality infrastructure in the 51.5 Acre Scheme, Bibi Bhani Complex by 2012. However, JIT failed to fulfil its promises

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Diaspora

Punjabi man arrested for stabbing woman to death in Canada’s Brampton

2
Punjab

Special Investigation Team probing drugs charges against Akali leader Bikram Majithia reconstituted

3
Punjab

Major administrative reshuffle in Punjab; 64 IAS, PCS officers transferred, 6 DCs changed

4
Delhi

Ordinance row: As Nitish Kumar extends support, Delhi CM Kejriwal says defeating bill in Rajya Sabha will be semi-final for 2024 polls

5
Punjab

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann bats for free telecast rights for Gurbani; SGPC tells him off

6
Punjab

Pearl Group scam: Punjab govt shifts investigation to Vigilance Bureau

7
Nation

No form or identity proof required for exchange of Rs 2,000 notes

8
Nation

Watch: PM Modi arrives in Papua New Guinea, counterpart James Marape touches his feet

9
Punjab

Retired policeman, wife and son murdered in Ludhiana’s Nurpur Bet

10
Science Technology

2 lakh tech employees lose jobs in 2023 to date, more in the offing

Don't Miss

View All
Meet Instagram's new Twitter competitor
Science Technology

Meet Instagram's new Twitter competitor

Indian-origin Sikh councillor makes history after being appointed 1st turban-wearing Lord Mayor of UK's Coventry
Diaspora

Indian-origin Sikh councillor makes history after being appointed 1st turban-wearing Lord Mayor of UK's Coventry

Global warming: Hottest year by 2028, mercury may cross 1.5°C threshold
World

Global warming: Hottest year by 2028, mercury may cross 1.5°C threshold

Spruced up: Srinagar wears a new look ahead of G20 meeting
Features

Spruced up: Srinagar wears a new look ahead of G20 meeting

Easier Chandigarh-Manali drive
Features

Easier Chandigarh-Manali drive

Police dog beats cancer, back on duty
Punjab

Faridkot police dog beats cancer, back on duty

Mount Everest is losing snow and turning ‘dry and rocky’: Britain’s record holding climber
World

Mount Everest is losing snow and turning 'dry and rocky': Britain's record-holding climber

Tourists can visit Siachen glacier without Army nod
Nation

Tourists can visit Siachen glacier without Army nod

Top News

G20 summit to begin in Srinagar amid tight security

G20 summit to begin in Srinagar amid tight security

2 CoBRA commandos injured in encounter with Naxalites in Chhattisgarh

2 CoBRA commandos injured in encounter with Naxalites in Chhattisgarh

Two to three Naxalites also receive bullet injuries in the g...

Indian-origin Sikh councillor makes history after being appointed 1st turban-wearing Lord Mayor of UK's Coventry

Indian-origin Sikh councillor makes history after being appointed 1st turban-wearing Lord Mayor of UK's Coventry

Punjab-born Jaswant Singh Birdi will be the Chairman of the ...

2019 Lok Sabha elections were fought on bodies of our soldiers: J-K ex-governor Satyapal Mali

2019 Lok Sabha elections were fought on bodies of our soldiers: J-K ex-governor Satyapal Malik

Says had an inquiry been done, the then home minister (Rajna...

UN will remain a ‘talk shop’ without reforms, cautions PM Modi at Hiroshima G7 session

UN will remain a 'talk shop' without reforms, cautions PM Modi at Hiroshima G7 session

Asks members to raise their voice together against unilatera...


Cities

View All

Police raid two restaurants in Amritsar, seize 15 hookahs; cases filed

Police raid two restaurants in Amritsar, seize 15 hookahs; cases filed

DJ killed, another injured in Tarn Taran road accident

2 brothers held with heroin worth Rs 2.5 crore in Tarn Taran

Confrontation outside church; youths hurt, vehicles vandalised

Sushil Kumar Rinku in Amritsar to pay obeisance at the Golden Temple

Dhanas Mishap: Youth hid at farmhouse, stayed with collegemate to evade arrest

Dhanas Mishap: Youth hid at farmhouse, stayed with collegemate to evade arrest

Illegal dumping to come under CCTV surveillance in Chandigarh

Chandigarh MC goes slow on underground lots

Bali, Thailand favourite summer vacation spots

CBI denies charges levelled by witness in DRT officer graft case

Nitish meets Kejriwal amid ordinance row

Nitish meets Kejriwal amid ordinance row

NGT sets up panel to resolve sewage issue in South Delhi

Mercury soars in Delhi

Rs 2 cr compensation for next of kin of govt employee killed in mishap

Delhi Police launch campaign on child safety

Post bypoll win, AAP goes all out to woo Adampur

Post bypoll win, AAP goes all out to woo Adampur

3 killed, 34 hurt as tractor-trolley falls into gorge

Hoshiarpur civic body to set up ‘reduce, reuse, recycle’ centres

Grad’s gesture gets praise

Open House: What can authorities do to ensure the right to road to every citizen?

Missing Link-2 Project: Construction of rail overbridge approaches hangs in balance

Missing Link-2 Project: Construction of rail overbridge approaches hangs in balance

Traffic police hold cycle rally in Ludhiana to promote road safety, fitness

Transplant PR 126 variety between June 25 and July 10, PAU experts urge paddy farmers

Open House: What should be done to improve living standards of migrant families residing in Ludhiana?

Ex-cop, wife, son found murdered in Nurpur Bet

‘Political intervention’ mars Patiala MC efforts to shift Sunday bazaar

‘Political intervention’ mars Patiala MC efforts to shift Sunday bazaar

Patiala: Now, police to probe April 10 auto mishap

Aam Khas Bagh, Sirhind, in ruins again

Financial bungling: Patiala Club faces closure

Road Safety Week: Nayan, Vaishali win marathon