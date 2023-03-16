JIT gives 7 days to Latifpura claimants

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, March 15

While finalising the cases of claims for rehabilitation of the Latifpura oustees, the Jalandhar Improvement Trust has given a last chance to those who were left out.

Issuing a release on Tuesday, JIT Chairman Jagtar Singh Sanghera said that a week’s time had been given to the claimants to put up their case for rehabilitation with proof of residence at the place. The proofs include power bill, water bill, Aadhaar card, etc.