JNVs' 2-day regional athletics meet begins in Hoshiarpur

Our Correspondent

Hoshiarpur, September 20

A two-day regional athletics’ meet of Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalayas has started in JNV Phalahi, Hoshiarpur. The meet will conclude on September 21. The meet is being held among five clusters namely- Punjab-I, Punjab-II, Jammu-I, Jammu-II and the Himachal cluster. Around 306 students and their escorts are participating in this event. DS Randhava, ADC, Hoshiarpur, inaugurated the event. The event started with a march-past, followed by the oath-taking ceremony. A welcome song, Himachali nati and giddha were performed by the students. A flag was hoisted and a relay of torch was held. Chief guest DS Randhava congratulated all the participants, and exhorted them to give their best in every event.

Players take oath of sportsmanship. Tribune photo

In the 3,000-m U-17 girls, Deepakshi Sothra of J&K-II came first, Tamanna of Punjab-II second and Zehran Vani third. In the 800-m U-17 girls, Devshi of Punjab-II, Rajvir Kaur of J&K-II and Gurleen Kaur of Punjab-I stood first, second and third in that order. In the 800-m U-19 boys, Jeevan Singh of Punjab-I, Intakhab Ahmed of J&K-II and Shahid Rasheed of J&K-I came first, second and third respectively. In the 800-m U-17 boys, Yograj Singh of Punjab-II, Mudassir Ali of J&K-II and Gurinder Meelu of Punjab-I bagged the first, second and third places respectively. In the 800-m U-19 girls, Kanchana of Himachal Pradesh, Sonia Rani of Punjab-II and Sakshi Devi of J&K-II secured the first, second and third positions respectively.

