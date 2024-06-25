Jalandhar: Jolt for Congress ahead of bypoll

Jalandhar, June 24
In another jolt for the Congress ahead of the Jalandhar West bypoll, its active former councillor Onkar Tikka left the party and joined the AAP.
MP Charanjit Singh Channi had recently met Tikka and discussed various strategies.
“The only reason to shift to AAP is that party candidate Mohinder Bhagat is my relative. My daughter is married in his family,” he said.
Onkar said he had no complaints with the Congress. “Whatever I am today, I am because of the Congress. But, I had to change the party. I am hopeful that the AAP will ensure jobs for youngsters in Punjab,” he said. Onkar became councillor for the first time in 2017. He always remained vocal against his own Mayor too.
Onkar (65) is a multi-talented personality. He has been running his furniture business. Earlier, he was a government employee. During his service, he took leave and went to Mumbai in 1996 to try his luck in Bollywood. He also acted in some serials and a few movies too, but returned to join his job. After retirement, he decided to join politics.
Papers of 16 candidates found valid after scrutiny
Jalandhar: Nomination papers of 16 candidates Jalandhar West Assembly bypoll were found valid after the scrutiny here on Monday. District Election Officer-cum-Deputy Commissioner Himanshu Aggarwal said a total of 23 candidates filed nomination papers. Papers of seven candidates were rejected during scrutiny. He said papers of Raj Kumar, Inderjeet Singh, Vishal, Ajay Kumar Bhagat, Neetu, Ajay, Varun Kaler, Amit Kumar, Aarti and Deepak Bhagat, all independent candidates and BJP’s Sheetal Angural, SAD (Amritsar’s) Sarabjit Singh, BSP’s Binder Kumar, AAP’s Mahinder Bhagat, INC’s Surinder Kaur and SAD’s Surjeet Kaur were found valid. TNS
