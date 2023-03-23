Judge visits Hoshiarpur Central Jail, inspects kitchen

Our Correspondent

Hoshiarpur, March 22

Dilbagh Singh Johal, District and Sessions Judge-cum-chairman of the District Legal Services Authority, Hoshiarpur, visited the Central Jail here today.

He went to the barracks of inmates in the Central Jail and listened to their problems. He also inquired about their health. He inspected the kitchen and the food provided to prisoners inside the jail. Aparajita Joshi, CJM-cum-Secretary, District Legal Services Authority, was also accompanying Dilbagh Singh Johal.

A medical camp was organised at the Central Jail here today. A team of doctors from the Civil Hospital examined undertrials and prisoners in the jail free of cost. Medicines were also given free of cost to those who were not well.

Aparajita thanked the team of doctors. She also informed about the National Lok Adalat to be held at the district-level and sub-division level courts on May 13.