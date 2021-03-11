Jungle lodges, safari attract tourists to Thana

Sanjiv Kumar Bakshi
Thana (Hoshiarpur), April 30
The jungle lodges-cum-nature awareness project at Thana village, which includes 3 lake-facing eco tents, boating and jungle safari gypsies, are attracting a large number of tourists and ecotourism enthusiasts this season.
These facilities are boosting ecotourism potential of this area and further enhancing the economy through employment opportunities. Depending upon the demand of visitors, these facilities can further be enhanced and other wildlife-rich areas such as Takhni Wildlife Sanctuary can be made a corridor for visitors. — Sanjeev Tiwari, IFS, Conservator of forest, Hoshiarpur
Recently inaugurated, this adventure-based ecotourism in the sub-mountain ranges of Hoshiarpur district, which borders Himachal Pradesh, is one of its kind.
A month after it started, the project has seen more than 3,000 visitors and the numbers are increasing with every passing week.
The state Forest Department has set up this amid serene and secluded Thana and Dehrian forests overlooking Thana Reservoir. “This forest has a pristine beauty and the Thana lake front offers a picturesque view for nature lovers,” said Sanjeev Tiwari, IFS, Conservator of forest, Hoshiarpur, while talking to The Tribune.
A jungle safari between Thana, Dehrian and Kukanet offers a great ride through sand dunes and through steady stream of water, which keeps flowing throughout the year. This stream has natural bamboo canopy on its sides, said a tourist Gagan from Jalandhar. He said he was lucky to spot a leopard on the way.
Another tourist Vivek said: “It is common to spot caves of wild animals. The nature trail near Dehrian also provides serene landscape from the watch tower. We are lucky enough to have this kind of ecotourism in Punjab.”
“These facilities are boosting ecotourism potential of this area and further enhancing the economy through employment opportunities,” said Sanjeev Tiwari. He said: “Depending upon the demand of visitors, these facilities can further be enhanced and other wildlife-rich areas such as Takhni Wildlife Sanctuary can be made a corridor for visitors.”
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
India calls for cessation of hostilities in Ukraine ahead of PM Modi’s Europe trip
On his first trip abroad this year, Modi will embark on a th...
Heatwave abates in northwest India, 5 days of relief predicted
Isolated light rainfall along with dust storms, thunderstorm...
Priority is to ensure very high standards of operational preparedness: Army Chief Manoj Pande
Says Indian Army, in coordination with Air Force and Navy, w...
Patiala clashes: Key accused Barjinder Singh Parwana among six more arrested
Nine arrests so far in connection with Friday’s violence | P...
'I am back with your good wishes and His blessings': Dharmendra to fans after returning from hospital
The 86-year-old star suffered a muscle pull