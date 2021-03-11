Junk dealer held with 'stolen' PSPCL wire

Our Correspondent

Hoshiarpur, April 30

A junk dealer carrying three drums containing approximately 12-km-long aluminium conductor wire of PSPCL in a truck was reportedly caught by an ETO in Ladowal, Ludhiana, on April 24.

Hoshiarpur PSPCL Deputy Chief Engineer PS Khamba said he was informed by department officers from Jalandhar that a junk dealer carrying three drums of aluminium conductor wire of PSPCL loaded in a truck was caught by the ETO in Ladowal and the drums carried Hoshiarpur seals and numbers. Investigation revealed that when the ETO caught the truck, the junk dealer who was carrying it, introduced himself as an SDO of the Electricity Board, Jalandhar, and said he was taking the drums from Jalandhar to the Patiala headquarters.

Seeing the papers produced by him in this regard, the ETO got suspicious and took possession of the drums. When the ETO contacted the Jalandhar office from where the said documents were issued and sent them the photos, the officer concerned informed them that the drums were not from Jalandhar, but from Hoshiarpur as they had Hoshiarpur stamps on them. The matter was brought to the notice of Hoshiarpur PSPCL.

PS Khamba, Deputy Chief Engineer, PSPCL, said during the investigation it was found that the above three drums were issued to JE Sanjeev Kumar and AJE Ranjit Singh of Bhogpur Division. Of these, one drum was issued in February while two others were issued on April 20. There was 11,967 metres of wire worth around Rs 5.29 lakh.

Khamba said the drums were being brought back from the Excise Department and it is apprehended that these were sold in connivance with both the JE and the AJE. He said both had been suspended. Besides, the investigation of the case had been handed over to the vigilance wing of PSPCL so that it can be ascertained who else is involved in this alleged theft and from where, how and who had made the forged papers.