Just 97 dengue cases reported in Hoshiarpur this year: Civil Surgeon

Our Correspondent

Hoshiarpur, October 27

As a result of the efforts made by the Health Department in order to protect against vector-borne diseases like malaria, dengue, chikungunya, the number of dengue patients has fallen substantially this year. Only 97 cases of dengue have been reported to date as compared to 1,398 dengue cases last year.

Measures to check vector-borne diseases 10teams ofHealth Dept continuously conducting surveys 30breeding checkers destroyinglarvae foundon the spot 3.16Lhouses surveyed so far by health& civic body teams in Hoshiarpur 10.17Lcontainers checked across the district, larvae foundin 13,192 38challans issued to violators of guidelinesgiven by the Health Dept

This was stated by Civil Surgeon Dr Preet Mohinder Singh here today. He said the Health Department, Hoshiarpur, with the support of the Municipal Corporation team made continuous efforts to keep the vector-borne diseases in check. “Survey of houses, especially in urban areas, is being done continuously so that dengue cases can be prevented from increasing. Along with this, people are being made aware through awareness activities,” said Dr Singh.

Sharing details, the Civil Surgeon said 10 teams of the Health Department were continuously conducting surveys in the city and 30 breeding checkers were working to destroy larvae on the spot wherever these are found. In rural areas, multi-purpose health supervisors and workers were conducting surveys and follow-up. Continuous fogging was being done in urban areas with the support of municipal councils. He further said due to the promptness of the survey teams, only 97 cases of dengue had been reported to date as compared to 1,398 dengue cases last year.

Dr Singh said during door-to-door visits, water stored in coolers, pots, roofs, trays of refrigerators etc. should be destroyed and kept completely dry so that mosquito larvae that spread these diseases will not breed. He said 3,16,749 houses had been surveyed in the district so far and 10,17,198 containers checked in these residences. Larvae were found in 13,192 containers which were destroyed by the teams on the spot. So far 38 challans had been issued in the district.

Appealing to the people, he said to protect against dengue and chikungunya, it was necessary to protect oneself from mosquitoes. Therefore, it was necessary to prevent the causes of its occurrence. In case of any fever, contact the nearest health centre or government hospital immediately.