Kabaddi Tournament at IKGPTU

Jalandhar: A two-day kabaddi tournament was held on October 16 and 17 at IK Gujral Punjab Technical University (IKGPTU) main campus, Kapurthala. CGC Jhanjeri, an affiliated institution of the university, won the first position in the kabaddi tournament. In the competition, the university was in the second position and DAVIET, Jalandhar, was at the third position. Top talented kabaddi teams from colleges affiliated to the university were invited to the tournament. Registrar Dr SK Misra expressed his enthusiasm for the tournament in his opening speech.

Literary Extravaganza at LKC

A literary extravaganza was organised by English Literary Society of Lyallpur Khalsa College. More than 70 students participated in various activities such as calligraphy competition, design your own book cover competition, creative writing competition and flower arrangement competition. Book characters from English as well as Hindi and Punjabi literature such as Shylock, Nirmala, Hamlet, Nora, Alice, Krogstad, Ranjha, etc were portrayed with flair and enthusiasm by the participants. Principal of the college Dr Jaspal Singh congratulated English Literary Society for organising the fest.

Red Cross Day Programme

Youth Red Cross Day was celebrated at Anandpur Sahib in which 14 students of DAV College, Jalandhar, participated along with programme officer Prof Ritu Talwar and Prof Monika. Various competitions like poster making, poetry recitation, folk singing, group singing of patriotic songs and first aid were organised. Students of DAV College including Zorawar, Rajat, Pragati, Radhika, Meera and Jiya received the second prize in patriotic group song competition, Deepa got third prize in poster making competition and Rajat got third prize in folk singing competition.

TALK ON SUSTAINABLE DEV

Kendriya Vidyalaya No. 2, Jalandhar Cantt, organised a talk on ‘Sustainable Development’. Dr Sidharth Sharma, assistant professor at the department of commerce and business management, DAV University, graced the occasion as the distinguished speaker. The event was attended by students and esteemed faculty members, who showcased the unwavering commitment of K.V. 2, Jalandhar towards promoting knowledge and awareness about pressing global issues.

Sports event by punjab edu board

The Punjab Education Board organised an exhilarating sports event in the Haryana zone and the students of Baba Manjh Convent School, Hoshiarpur, participated in it. The students participated in categories like under-14 kho kho (girls), under-17 volleyball (boys) and under-19 badminton (boys). The school secured the second position in badminton, while the volleyball (boys) team achieved a remarkable third position. Principal Paramjit Kaur Sidhu and Chairman Varinder Singh Sidhu appreciated the efforts of the students.

International Programmer Day

The PG department of computer science and IT of HMV College organised programming competitions to celebrate 'International Programmer Day'. Students participated in programming events with full zeal and enthusiasm. The competition included two segments: Programming in HTML and JavaScript and Programming in C/C++. Principal Prof Ajay Sareen congratulated the winners and motivated all the participants.

