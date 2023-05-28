'Kachha-baniyan' gang scare in Jalandhar

Tribune News Service

Avneet Kaur

Jalandhar, May 27

City residents have been on edge after a fresh clip of the kachha baniyan gang emerged from the Seth Hukum Chand Colony.

A group of thieves, clad only in their undergarments, could be seen scaling the walls of a house in the colony in the footage of a CCTV camera installed in the area.

Will nab them soon Patrolling has been stepped up across the city. Our team is working to gather information that could help nab the thieves caught on CCTV cameras. — Kuldeep Chahal, Commissioner of Police

It has been learnt that the gang struck seven houses in the colony, but thanks to the vigilance of the residents, no major incident occurred. Reportedly, the gang of gangs has also targeted houses at the Shanker Garden.

In the wake of the newly surfaced video, ex-CPS and BJP Leader KD Bhandari has flagged the gang’s activities. He Warned, “The gang used to operate near the Focal Point in Gadaipur. Local residents there can attest to the thieves’ deftness in lock-picking and breaking grills.” Bhandari has urged society committees and their presidents to step up vigilance.

He added that he had already forwarded the CCTV footage to the police, urging them to take prompt action.

A sense of fear gripped the city residents as the news of the incident spread like wildfire. Shalini Gupta, a longtime resident of Seth Hukum Chand Colony, voiced her concern, saying, “It is absolutely terrifying to think that such a gang is operating right under our noses. We used to feel safe in this neighborhood, but now we have to constantly look over our shoulders.”

Allaying residents’ fear, Kuldeep Chahal, Commissioner of Police (Jalandhar), has assured the public that patrolling has been stepped up across the city. He added that his team is working to gather information that could help nab the thieves.