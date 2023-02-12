 Kahlwan's aide, 2 others planning crime held : The Tribune India

Kahlwan's aide, 2 others planning crime held

Had taken money for hit job I Pistol, 2 cartridges, 2 sharp-edged weapons seized

The three accused in the Jalandhar rural police custody on Saturday. Tribune photo



Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, February 11

An aide of gangster Sukha Kahlwan, along with two other persons, who were planning a hit job as well as other crimes, has been arrested by the Jalandhar rural police. A gruesome revenge crime and several heists were being planned by the gang when the police nabbed the trio. The police said the accused were planning to attack and grievously injure a man and planning to share the video of the attack on the internet.

SSP, Rural Jalandhar, Swarandeep Singh said Gurpreet Singh Nijjar, resident of Jairampur village in Kapurthala; Taljinder Singh, a resident of Lakkhan Kalan village in Kapurthala; and Sukhpal Singh, a resident of Pattar Khurd village in Jalandhar; had formed a separate gang to carry out the jobs.

Vicky and Nali, residents of Lakkhan Kalan who are also part of their gang, are still at large.

The SSP said they received a tip-off that Gurpreet Gopi Nijjar, Taljinder and Sukhpal were at an abandoned place behind a godown of a warehouse on Kartarpur-Kapurthala Road, where they were hatching a plan to loot an ATM and rob a bank.

They had also taken money for a hit job from Sukhvir Singh Sokhi, a resident of Pattar Khurd, who is currently a resident of the US, to injure his cousin Daljit Singh.

The SSP said acting on the tip-off, the police apprehended the trio and recovered a country-made pistol of .32 bore along with two live rounds and two datars.

The SSP informed that Gopi was a close aide of Sukha Kahlwan. He faced several cases. After Kahlwan’s death, he was operating the gang and was also posting posts on the Sukha Kahlwan Group on Facebook.

During investigation, the accused told the police that US-based Sukhwinder Sokhi got in touch with the gang to cause grievous harm to Sokhi’s cousin Daljit. They had to make a video of the crime and send it to Sokhi so that it could be made viral.

Sokhi had given Rs 2 lakh for the job, of which Rs 40,000 had been paid in advance.

Sukhpal Singh, a resident of Pattar Khurd was asked to carry out recce for which a deal of Rs Rs 25,000 was done. The recce had already established that Daljit goes to buy milk every morning between 8 am and 9 am and the gang was planning to strike him at this time. The police said a remand of the three accused had been obtained and detailed investigation was being done.

