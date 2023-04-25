Kaler was never in BJP, claims brother Avinash

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, April 24

With BJP leader Mahinder Bhagat embraced AAP just a few days ago, two members of another family – in this case brothers – have gone separate ways . While BJP leader Avinash Chander has been campaigning for the BJP, visiting door to door to garner votes for the party, his brother bizman Steven Kaler today joined AAP.

Speaking to The Tribune, Avinash Chander denied that his brother was in the BJP. However, he said there was no fight between the duo over politics.

Avinash Chander said, “My brother is an active and successful businessman but he wasn’t active in the BJP. He was not attending any party meets or wasn’t an office-bearer. Anyone can join any party. They are free to do so. I don’t support his decision to join AAP. But as a family we are together, with our different political ideologies. But he hasn’t joined AAP as a BJP member. He has joined it as a businessman.”