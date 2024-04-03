 Kandi area residents unite to fight illegal mining by crushers : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • Jalandhar
  • Kandi area residents unite to fight illegal mining by crushers

Kandi area residents unite to fight illegal mining by crushers

Hold public meeting, form 21-member struggle committee

Kandi area residents unite to fight illegal mining by crushers

A resident addresses a public meeting at Palahadin in Talwara area on Tuesday. Tribune photo



Our Correspondent

Talwara, April 2

A public meeting was on Tuesday organised at the community hall of Palahad village here by residents facing problems caused by alleged illegal mining being reportedly done by stone crushers operating in Kandi area of Talwara and around.

In the public meeting, former MLA Arun Kumar Micky Dogra, BJP leader Raghunath Rana, pensioners’ leader Shiv Kumar Amrohi, sarpanch Suresh Kumar Tohlu, former sarpanch Jeet Ram Sharma Bringli, Captain Joginder Singh Mangu Maira, Captain Avtar Singh Jandaur Haar, youth BJP leader Ankit Rana, etc, expressed their concern over the destruction of lush green hills in Kandi area by the stone crusher mafia.

The speakers said over half a dozen stone crushers operating in Talwara area belie Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann’s claims of cracking down on illegal mining in the state. The rampant illegal mining is reportedly being carried out in the Swan river up to the mountains.

Deepak Talwara of the Khanan Roko Zameen Bachao Sangharsh Samiti described illegal mining as a huge scam on the lines of electoral bonds. He asked the Punjab Government to conduct an impartial CBI investigation into the mining going on in the Kandi area.

Former MLA Arun Kumar, alias Micky Dogra, said most of the forest areas in Block Talwara of Kandi area was covered under Section 4 and 5 of the Forest Act. Permission has to be taken from the Forest Department even to take a single piece of wood and even for cremation. At the same time, the owners of more than half a dozen stone crushers operating in Kandi area were uprooting felling trees grown in lush green hills and extracting thousands of tonnes of raw material from the mines every day without allotment of any government quarry. Till now, no action has been taken by the government.

BJP leader Raghunath Rana called upon the people to rise above the party lines and unite for the security of the area. On the occasion, it was also decided to form a 21-member committee against stone crushers and illegal mining taking place in Kandi area. Under it, the future strategy will be made.

On the occasion, those present in the public meeting resolved to fight unitedly against the demolition being done by crushers. The programme was moderated by Sahil Thakur, alias Shavi.

On the occasion, sarpanch Joginder Singh, youth leaders Manoj Dhiman, Neeraj Sharma and Yashpal Batwada, etc, along with dignitaries from nearby villages, sarpanch, panch, environmentallists, social thinkers and people affected by the crushers participated in large numbers.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Illegal Mining


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Trending

Chandigarh man finds grandfather’s forgotten SBI investments of Rs 500; know the surprising money he gets now

2
India

Relief for AAP MP Sanjay Singh as Supreme Court grants him bail

3
India

Patanjali advertisements: Supreme Court comes down hard on Ramdev, Acharya Balkrishna for ‘absolute defiance’

4
Punjab

Charanjit Channi's birthday cake with words 'Sada Channi Jalandhar' leads to controversy

5
Jalandhar

Miscreants open fire at Punjabi singer’s house in Jalandhar

6
Punjab

AAP declares Raj Kumar Chabbewal as its candidate from Hoshiarpur and Malwinder Kang from Anandpur Sahib

7
Punjab

Newly inducted BJP leaders Sushil Kumar Rinku, Angural granted 'Y' category CRPF security cover in Punjab

8
Haryana

Police file chargesheet against 7 accused in Divya Pahuja murder case

9
India

‘Big day for democracy in country, Satyameva Jayate': AAP on Sanjay Singh's bail

10
Punjab

Farmer unions to protest against decision to use corporate silos as procurement centres on April 7

Don't Miss

View All
Flower with power to boost health, economy
Himachal

Sirmaur: Flower with power to boost health, economy

Zomato rolls back green uniform for Pure Veg Fleet in late-night post amid backlash
Trending

Zomato rolls back green uniform for Pure Veg Fleet in late-night post amid backlash

Punjab’s ‘Speedy Singh Burger’ takes the internet by storm with unique noodle twist
Trending

Punjab’s ‘Speedy Singh Burger’ takes the internet by storm with unique noodle twist

'Car copter' made with 'jugaad' in Uttar Pradesh'd Ambedkar Nagar; seized
Trending

'Car copter' made with 'jugaad' in Uttar Pradesh's Ambedkar Nagar; seized

In photos and videos, fans welcome ‘nikka Sidhu’; watch celebrations at Moosewala’s house 2 years after his tragic death
Pollywood

In photos and videos, Moosewala’s fans welcome ‘nikka Sidhu’; watch celebrations at Punjabi singer's house 2 years after his tragic death

Man returns ~96K credited into his account by mistake
Haryana

Honesty prevails: Haryana man returns Rs 96K credited into his account by mistake

In death, youth gives new lease of life to four patients
Chandigarh

In death, Kaithal youth Sahil gives new lease of life to four patients

Viral video: Sidhu Moosewala’s parents Balkaur Singh, Charan Kaur share emotional journey of welcoming baby boy; fans celebrate ‘return of the great’
Trending

Sidhu Moosewala’s parents Balkaur Singh, Charan Kaur share emotional journey of welcoming baby boy; fans celebrate ‘return of the great’

Top News

Taiwan hit by strongest earthquake in 25 years; 1 dead, 50 injured, Tsunami warning Issued

Taiwan hit by strongest earthquake in 25 years; 4 dead, 50 injured, tsunami warning issued

7.2-magnitude quake shakes Taiwan; damages buildings, 20 peo...

Dramatic visuals surface as 7.3-magnitude quake hits Taiwan

Dramatic visuals surface as 7.2-magnitude earthquake hits Taiwan

The tsunami threat from a strong earthquake that struck Taiw...

Kejriwal lost 4.5 kg since arrest, BJP putting his health at risk by keeping him in jail: Atishi

Kejriwal lost 4.5 kg since arrest, BJP putting his health at risk by keeping him in jail: Atishi

However, the administration of Tihar jail, where Kejriwal is...

Goa Police file chargesheet against start-up CEO Suchana Seth accused of son's murder

Goa Police file chargesheet against start-up CEO Suchana Seth accused of son's murder

Seth (39) was arrested from Chitradurga in neighbouring Karn...

Toilet cleaner mixed in my food in Pakistan’s ‘sub-jail’, alleges Imran Khan’s wife Bushra Bibi

Toilet cleaner mixed in my food in Pakistan’s ‘sub-jail’, alleges Imran Khan’s wife Bushra Bibi

Pakistan’s former first lady alleges she has marks on her sk...


Cities

View All

No-show during first two days of wheat procurement

No-show during first two days of wheat procurement in Amritsar

Govt revokes order on private silos amid protest threat

First time since 1996, SAD, BJP to take on each other in Amritsar

Forum holds dialogue on ways to invite US investment in Amritsar

Amritsar MC demolishes 4 buildings for violations

Bathinda village bans entry of saffron party’s leaders

Bathinda village bans entry of BJP leaders

Chandigarh MC collects Rs 55 crore property tax, over 40K default on payment

Chandigarh MC collects Rs 55 crore property tax, over 40K default on payment

Removal of escalators spells chaos at Chandigarh Railway Station

Chandigarh ex-MP Pawan Kumar Bansal leaves for Delhi

Medical trash, sewage being dumped into Ghaggar: Panchkula residents

Five Chandigarh clubs told not to serve liquor till bar licence renewed

Kejriwal lost 4.5 kg since arrest, BJP putting his health at risk by keeping him in jail: Atishi

Kejriwal lost 4.5 kg since arrest, BJP putting his health at risk by keeping him in jail: Atishi

Was told to either join BJP or face ED action: Atishi

‘No money recovered’: Supreme Court grants bail to AAP leader Sanjay Singh

Singh gets bail after 6 months; can’t suppress truth, says AAP

BJP accuses CM of orchestrating charges against AAP leaders to clear path for wife

EPFO writes to police

EPFO writes to police

Rinku, Angural get ‘Y’ security cover

7 persons rounded up in Phagwara

Husband held for woman’s murder

AAP fields Chabbewal from Hoshiarpur seat

At Rs 138 crore, Ludhiana civic body records highest ever property tax collection

At Rs 138 crore, Ludhiana civic body records highest ever property tax collection

Neglected Dana Mandi on Gill Road cries for attention

Ludhiana: In town as BJP man, Ravneet Singh Bittu gets big welcome

On poster spree to welcome Bittu, BJP gets code violation notice

AAP MP Sandeep Pathak rouses party workers for poll battle ahead

PSPCL sets up control room to protect wheat crop from fire

PSPCL sets up control room to protect wheat crop from fire

Students get basic life support training

Man jumps into Bhakra Canal, dies