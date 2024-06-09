Kangana Slapgate: Farmer unions in Doaba gear up for Sunday march to Mohali

Aparna Banerji
Jalandhar, June 8
After Kangana Ranaut was slapped by a CISF constable, a number of Doaba farmers organisations have declared that they will be heading to Mohali on June 9 to hold a march in solidarity with Kulwinder Kaur on Sunday.
While the family has got support across farmers unions, Sher Singh, Kulwinder’s brother, along with family members, would also be joining the march. Farmers unions, including the Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee, BKU Doaba, Ganna Sagharsh Committee, BKU Azad, Doaba Kisan Committee Azad, among others will head from Doaba to Mohali on Sunday.
Meanwhile, a volley of rewards are being announced for Kulwinder. A Zirakpur businessman announced Rs 1 lakh reward for Kulwinder, a senior lawyer and various legal organisations declared that they would fight her case.
However, the family said they were not accepting any rewards.
Speaking to The Tribune on the issue, Sher Singh said, "We are haven't accepted any money from anyone, nor we will. We haven't give any such person our number."
Singh said, "We will be heading to Mohali tomorrow morning for the march. The farmers unions stand in solidarity with the family and with Kulwinder."
On whether Kulwinder's mother, Veer Kaur, will join the family for the march, he said it hadn't been decided yet.
Meanwhile, the BKU Doaba also asked all its farmers, circle presidents, district presidents to gather at 7.30 am at the Hoshiarpur Chowk on Sunday to head to Gurdwara Sohana Sahib in Mohali from where they will head to the march.
