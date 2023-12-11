Kanwarpreet wins 2 gold, 1 bronze in judo championship

Hoshiarpur, December 10

Kanwarpreet, the golden girl of Woodland Overseas School, Hoshiarpur, won medals for the third consecutive time at the international level.

She is a world record holder, who has solidified her status as a judo champion on the international stage. Her exceptional skills were evident as she clinched two gold medals in the Oceania Open Tournament held in Perth, Australia, making history as the first Indian player to achieve this feat in both cadet and junior categories.

Continuing her stellar performance, secured a bronze medal in the Asian Cadet Championship in Tashkent, Uzbekistan. Adding to her impressive list of achievements, she also won a bronze medal in the National Games held at Goa, where she was honoured with a prize of Rs 2 lakh.

