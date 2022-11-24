Kanya Maha Vidyalaya, Jalandhar, student cracks AFCAT in 1st attempt

Jalandhar, November 23
Ruhi Dhiman, a student of BA Semester V from Kanya Maha Vidyalaya has cracked the Air Force Common Admission Test (AFCAT) in her first attempt.
The examination was conducted by the Air Force Selection Board in Dehradun, Uttarakhand. In the five-day selection process, Ruhi passed the computerised pilot selection system by performing well in the interview, psychology test, series-based on ground test along with written examination. With this, she was selected for the flying branch.
Principal Professor Atima Sharma Dwivedi congratulated Ruhi on her success. She said, “Ruhi has presented an excellent proof of her dedication, determination, hard work in various stages of the examination.” Ruhi Dhiman expressed her gratitude to the principal and her teachers.
She said such an environment was provided to the students, in which they develop their thinking. Positive works were always done to make the students responsible citizens so that they could serve the country honestly and sincerely
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Election Commissioner Arun Goel's appointment was cleared in a 'tearing hurry', Supreme Court says after perusing file
Centre places the original file before the SC Constitution B...
Police seize IEDs, Rs 5 lakh in cash dropped by drone in J-K's Samba
The bomb disposal squad seizes 2 unassembled IEDs with deton...
Centre to introduce law to regulate digital media
I&B minister Anurag Thakur says the govt has left most of th...
Income tax dept conducts raids on leading jewellers in Ludhiana
The jewellers include Nikkamal Jewellers, Sardar Jewellers a...