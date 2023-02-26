Kapurthala 2nd best in timely approvals for new industries

Kapurthala, February 25
Kapurthala district has secured second place across Punjab in promoting investment by creating the best environment and providing other necessary approvals in time for establishment of commercial industrial units.
Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann has honoured Kapurthala Deputy Commissioner Vishesh Sarangal during the ‘5th Progressive Punjab Investors’ Summit 2023’. It is pertinent to mention that under the leadership of Deputy Commissioner Vishesh Sarangal, applications for approval of shooting of films, mobile tower, RTB requests and expansion of industrial units were given nod in a single day in 2022 which boost investment.
While congratulating the administrative officials on the selection of the district for this award by the Punjab Government, the DC said this would give more encouragement to the district administration to promote investment. He said the district administration was committed to working more effectively to create employment opportunities for the youth by boosting investment in Kapurthala.
