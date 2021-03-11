Kapurthala: 469 get degrees at convocation

Tribune News Service

Kapurthala, May 9

As many as 469 graduates, postgraduates and diploma holders were awarded degrees/diplomas in the 28th convocation organised at Hindu Kanya College in Kapurthala.

Dr Kunwar Vijay Pratap Singh, Amritsar North MLA, was the chief guest and Dr Varinder Bhatia, Vice Chairman, PSEB, was the chairperson on the occasion. Tilak Raj Aggarwal, president, College Managing Committee, welcomed the guests for gracing the function. Principal Dr Archna Garg read the annual report detailing academic and co-academic achievements of the college during session 2021-2022.

Students presented cultural items such as Saraswati vandana, Punjabi tribal folk dance Sammi and a mesmerising Sufi Kalam. A heart-rending poem “Saatvan Dareya” was also recited by Anjali highlighting the present trend of going abroad among youth, especially in Punjab.

Chief guest Dr Kunwar Vijay Pratap Singh congratulated the graduates and postgraduates on receiving the reward of their hard work,and also inspired students to aspire for high goals in life by narrating his life and work experiences. Dr Varinder highlighted the importance of education in women empowerment. A vote of thanks was presented by Arihant Aggarwal, vice president of college managing committee, in which he paid his heartfelt gratitude to the main guests for sparing their valuable time and blessing the degree holders. College mementos were also presented to the chief guest and the chairperson as a token of love and gratitude.