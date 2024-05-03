Kapurthala admn conducts first randomisation of EVMs

Our Correspondent

Kapurthala, May 2

In view of the Lok Sabha elections scheduled for June 1 in Punjab, the district administration today conducted the first randomisation of voting machines here at the District Administrative Complex in the presence of representatives of political parties.

Giving details, Deputy Commissioner-cum-District Election Officer Amit Kumar Panchal said that as per the directives and schedule of the ECI, the first randomisation of voting machines was conducted. Panchal said the process was undertaken through EMS software and political parties had been provided with a list of voting machines.

The Deputy Commissioner mentioned that the sorting of EVMs would be conducted from May 3 assembly segment-wise and on May 7, the assistant returning officers will be provided voting machines in the presence of representatives of political parties. The warehouse set up at DAC will remain open from 9 am May 3 onward.

The Deputy Commissioner informed that the Phagwara MC joint commissioner-cum-nodal officer would open the warehouse in the presence of representatives of political parties, which was to be shut at 6 pm every day.

The DC added that the district administration was fully committed to holding Lok Sabha elections in a peaceful, free and fair manner for which all the required arrangements have been ensured.

For this, Panchal said the first training of polling staff will be held on May 5. In Bholath and Phagwara assembly segments, which fall in Hoshiarpur parliamentary constituency, the polling staff will report at Guru Nanak Prem Karamsar College, Nadala and Guru Nanak College, Sukhchainana Sahib, respectively.

Likewise, for Khadoor Sahib parliamentary constituency, the training of staff for Kapurthala segment-27 will be imparted at the auditorium of local Virsa Vihar while the staff for Sultanpur Lodhi-28 will receive training at Akal Academy School.

The nominations would start from May 7 and end on May 14. The voting will be held on June 1 followed by declaration of results on June 4.

Prominent amongst those present on the occasion included ADC (General) Shikha Bhagat, Phagwara MC Joint Commissioner Kulpreet Singh, Election Tehsildar Manjit Kaur besides political representatives from Shiromani Akali Dal Harbans Singh Walia, Ranjit Singh and Ajay Babla, Aam Aadmi Party’s Gurpal Singh Indian, Amrik Singh and Ravi Sharma, Congress party’s Jatin Sharma, BJP’s Anil Kumar, Bahujan Samaj Party’s Harinder Kumar Sheetal, Surjit Singh and Mukhtar Singh and LPI’s KL Kaushal.

