Kapurthala admn issues emergency advisory as Indo-Pak tensions rise

Ahead of the ceasefire announcement and in light of escalating tensions between India and Pakistan, the district administration of Kapurthala issued an emergency advisory to ensure public safety and maintain order. Deputy Commissioner Amit Kumar Panchal, addressing the situation with urgency, announced a series of preventive measures to mitigate potential risks in the region.

As part of the precautionary steps, all markets in Kapurthala City and Phagwara City were ordered to close immediately. Shopping malls and high-rise commercial buildings across the district were also to remain closed for the day. The aim was to limit public congregation in commercial areas, which are considered vulnerable during heightened security conditions.

The advisory urged residents to avoid large gatherings, public events and crowded spaces. Authorities specifically advised against unnecessary movement in open areas and discouraged people from gathering near tall buildings. These measures, officials emphasised, were pre-emptive and not in response to any immediate threat, aiming to reduce exposure and enhance public safety amid the current geopolitical uncertainty.

While commercial activities were to be restricted, essential services such as medical shops and hospitals remained operational. However, those managing or working in these services were instructed to adhere to precautionary measures and health safety guidelines.

In his statement, Deputy Commissioner Panchal appealed to the public for cooperation, urging them to remain calm and vigilant.

He also warned against the spread of misinformation and rumours, urging citizens not to rely on unverified sources. “These are precautionary measures. There is no need for panic. The citizens are advised to follow official instructions,” he said.