DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
Home / Jalandhar / Kapurthala admn issues emergency advisory as Indo-Pak tensions rise

Kapurthala admn issues emergency advisory as Indo-Pak tensions rise

Ahead of the ceasefire announcement and in light of escalating tensions between India and Pakistan, the district administration of Kapurthala issued an emergency advisory to ensure public safety and maintain order. Deputy Commissioner Amit Kumar Panchal, addressing the situation with...
article_Author
Ashok Kaura
Phagwara, Updated At : 04:30 AM May 11, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Ahead of the ceasefire announcement and in light of escalating tensions between India and Pakistan, the district administration of Kapurthala issued an emergency advisory to ensure public safety and maintain order. Deputy Commissioner Amit Kumar Panchal, addressing the situation with urgency, announced a series of preventive measures to mitigate potential risks in the region.

As part of the precautionary steps, all markets in Kapurthala City and Phagwara City were ordered to close immediately. Shopping malls and high-rise commercial buildings across the district were also to remain closed for the day. The aim was to limit public congregation in commercial areas, which are considered vulnerable during heightened security conditions.

The advisory urged residents to avoid large gatherings, public events and crowded spaces. Authorities specifically advised against unnecessary movement in open areas and discouraged people from gathering near tall buildings. These measures, officials emphasised, were pre-emptive and not in response to any immediate threat, aiming to reduce exposure and enhance public safety amid the current geopolitical uncertainty.

Advertisement

While commercial activities were to be restricted, essential services such as medical shops and hospitals remained operational. However, those managing or working in these services were instructed to adhere to precautionary measures and health safety guidelines.

In his statement, Deputy Commissioner Panchal appealed to the public for cooperation, urging them to remain calm and vigilant.

Advertisement

He also warned against the spread of misinformation and rumours, urging citizens not to rely on unverified sources. “These are precautionary measures. There is no need for panic. The citizens are advised to follow official instructions,” he said.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Home tlbr_img2 Opinion tlbr_img3 Classifieds tlbr_img4 Videos tlbr_img5 E-Paper