Kapurthala admn launches ‘Ru-Bru’ to give career guidance to students

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, December 2

The Kapurthala administration has launched “Ru-Bru” programme to provide career guidance to students.

Kapurthala DC Vishesh Sarangal, while interacting with students from NJSA Government College, Kapurthala, said the administration had decided to provide students with a platform so that they could share their ideas about future challenges with the administration.

Under the new programme, senior officials, subject experts and prominent personalities will give motivational talks to students on each Friday. The DC said it would felicitate students in grabbing jobs and making them self employed.

Sharing his experience with the students, Sarangal said the biggest challenge faced by a student was to choose a path after school or college and programmes like “Ru-Bru” would help students.

The registration process for the programme has also been started. The programme will provide free of cost training for skill development and personality development to students. The DC also asked the officials of the Employment Generation Department to start a registration process for students, besides running an awareness campaign.

The students will receive information via WhatsApp and mail for upcoming competitive exams.

Sarangal asked the officials to make groups for students who wish to prepare for the UPSC and PPSC exams.

Students also shared their future plans with the Deputy Commissioner.