Kapurthala block-level sports contests from Aug 30 to Sept 10

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, August 22

The district administration of Kapurthala today released the time table of block-level contests under the “Khedan Watan Punjab Diyan” initiative, which are to be held in Kapurthala from August 30 to September 10.

DC Vishesh Sarangal said it was for the first time that every district was holding various contests under sports fairs being held in the state. He appealed to the district residents aged between 14 to 50 years to participate in the block-level games. He also directed the Sports Department and Education and Rural Development Department to ensure adequate arrangements for hosting the games.

The drive will be inaugurated across the state on August 29 by CM Punjab Bhagwant Mann. The Kapurthala DC said online registrations for the games would be available on the website www.punjabkhedmela2022.in and online and offline registrations would be available till August 25. A help desk has been set up at the Kapurthala Guru Nanak Stadium for offline registrations, he said.

He said more information on registrations could be gathered from number 90410-84683. The registrations will be free.

District Sports Officer Pradeep Kumar said as per the time table of block-level sports competitions, Kapurthala Block competitions would be held at the Guru Nanak Stadium on August 30 and 31, which will include athletics, kabaddi (national style), volleyball, football, kho-kho and tug of war.

Similarly, the events will be held in the Phagwara Block on September 1 and 2 at Government Senior Secondary School, Phagwara. The Nadala Block contests will be held on September 5 to 10 at Government Senior Secondary School, Khassan and Dhilwan Block contests will be held on September 5 to 10 at Government Senior Secondary School, Dhilwan.

#Kapurthala