Kapurthala block-level sports contests from Aug 30 to Sept 10

Jalandhar, August 22
The district administration of Kapurthala today released the time table of block-level contests under the “Khedan Watan Punjab Diyan” initiative, which are to be held in Kapurthala from August 30 to September 10.
DC Vishesh Sarangal said it was for the first time that every district was holding various contests under sports fairs being held in the state. He appealed to the district residents aged between 14 to 50 years to participate in the block-level games. He also directed the Sports Department and Education and Rural Development Department to ensure adequate arrangements for hosting the games.
The drive will be inaugurated across the state on August 29 by CM Punjab Bhagwant Mann. The Kapurthala DC said online registrations for the games would be available on the website www.punjabkhedmela2022.in and online and offline registrations would be available till August 25. A help desk has been set up at the Kapurthala Guru Nanak Stadium for offline registrations, he said.
He said more information on registrations could be gathered from number 90410-84683. The registrations will be free.
District Sports Officer Pradeep Kumar said as per the time table of block-level sports competitions, Kapurthala Block competitions would be held at the Guru Nanak Stadium on August 30 and 31, which will include athletics, kabaddi (national style), volleyball, football, kho-kho and tug of war.
Similarly, the events will be held in the Phagwara Block on September 1 and 2 at Government Senior Secondary School, Phagwara. The Nadala Block contests will be held on September 5 to 10 at Government Senior Secondary School, Khassan and Dhilwan Block contests will be held on September 5 to 10 at Government Senior Secondary School, Dhilwan.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
3 IAF officers sacked for accidental firing of Brahmos missile that landed in Pakistan
Deviation from the SOP by three officers led to the accident...
Delhi Excise policy: ED registers money laundering case to probe alleged irregularities
Federal agency has filed the case after taking cognisance of...
DRDO, Navy successfully test new missile to tackle threats at sea
VL-SRSAM is designed to hit targets 40-45 kms away
BJP suspends its Telangana MLA Raja Singh for controversial remarks
Singh, known for his hard Hindutva views and often controver...
Maharashtra political crisis: Supreme Court refers petitions filed by Shiv Sena, Eknath Shinde to Constitution bench
The top court orders the listing of petitions before the con...