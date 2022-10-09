Kapurthala cops tighten noose on peddlers; 209 arrested in 3 months

Ashok Kaura
Phagwara, October 8
Intensifying their war against drugs and to break the supply chain, the Kapurthala police have arrested 209 drug smugglers, including some big fish, in the past three months.
SSP Navneet Singh Bains said under the guidance of Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and DGP Gaurav Yadav, the action against drug traffickers had been speeded up, besides cutting the supply chain by conducting regular search operations in the areas most affected by the scourge of narcotics.
Besides, he said, awareness campaigns were being conducted for the rehabilitation of drug victims. Apart from this, seminars were being organised in schools to inform students about the ill-effects of drugs.
During the past three months, 5 kg 487 gram of heroin, 3 kg 550 gram of opium, more than 100 kg of poppy husk , 5 kg of ganja and around 62,000 intoxicating pills have been recovered by the police. Not only this, drug money worth Rs 18.42 lakh has also been seized, besides 147 gram of gold and 237 gram of silver. As many as 38 vehicles, including 31 two-wheelers and five cars, of drug smugglers have been made the case properties.
Bains said the intelligence network on the ground had been strengthened, besides maximizing the use of technical means to track the peddlers’ movement. He appealed to people to share information related to drug peddlers on the helpline 95929-14519 to help keep the meance in check.
