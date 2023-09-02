Kapurthala DC launches ‘Mera Bill’ app

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, September 1

Under Punjab Government’s ‘Bill Leyao, Inaam Pao’ (Bring Bill, Get Prize) scheme, Kapurthala Deputy Commissioner Captain Karnail Singh on Friday launched the ‘Mera Bill’ app besides giving a call, especially to youngsters to download it and get prizes, which are to be announced on the 7th of every month.

In the presence of taxation officials, the Deputy Commissioner while rolling out the ‘Mera Bill’ app said it was being started to boost compliance of GST as well as to motivate the traders and consumers in this regard. He said people could win prizes every month by just uploading their bills on this app. The bill should be at least of Rs 200 or above, said Captain Karnail Singh, adding that the Punjab Government had already announced that as many as 290 prizes worth Rs 29 lakh would be given on the 7th of every month.

Giving details, the Deputy Commissioner said people could easily download the app from the Google play store or app store to get them registered. The bills of registered or non-registered dealers under the GST can be uploaded on the app, which would be further put in for a monthly lucky draw. Pertinently, the initiative was taken under the GST Act-2017 by Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and Excise and Taxation Minister Harpal Singh Cheema to motivate traders and consumers across Punjab.

Meanwhile, official of the Excise and Taxation Department also organised a special awareness camp at IK Gujral Punjab Technical University and Nawab Jassa Singh Ahluwalia College, where they apprised the students about the ‘Mera Bill’ app. The officials also interacted with the students to give first-hand info regarding the app.

#Kapurthala