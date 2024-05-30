Kapurthala DC orders dry day on polling, counting days

Kapurthala, May 29
In view of the Lok Sabha elections and counting of votes on June 1 and 4, respectively, Kapurthala District Magistrate Amit Kumar Panchal today declared dry day from 6 pm on May 30 till the conclusion of voting on June 1 and on June 4, the day of counting of votes, in Kapurthala district.
The Deputy Commissioner mentioned that no spirituous, fermented or intoxication liquor or any other substances of similar nature would be sold, given, or distributed at any hotel, eating house, tavern, shop, or any other place, public or private, within a polling area during this period.
He also mentioned that no liquor shops, hotels, restaurants, clubs or other establishments selling/serving liquor would be permitted to sell or serve liquor to anyone, whosoever on the above mentioned period.
Public meeting of more than 5 persons restricted
Exercising powers under Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure, 1973, Kapurthala Deputy Commissioner Amit Kumar Panchal today declared that public meeting of more than five persons is restricted from 6 pm on May 30 till the conclusion of voting on June 1 in jurisdiction of Kapurthala district.
The decision was taken to maintain law and order and create conducive environment for free and fair polling in the district. However, it is clarified that this does not restrict house-to-house visits during 48 hours as door-to-door campaigning can be done with a restricted group of 4 persons.
It is also clarified that all political leaders, functionaries or party workers, who are not registered voters of their parliamentary constituency concerned, will have to vacate the constituency within the above mentioned period.
Walkathon to motivate voters today
Kapurthala: In an initiative to spread voter awareness, the administration is all set to organise a walkathon, “Youth challeya booth”, to motivate voters. Deputy Commissioner Amit Kumar Panchal said the walkathon would begin from the District Administrative Complex here at 9 am on Thursday and conclude at the nearest polling booth from the DAC situated at Nurpur Dona village. The participants will carry banners, posters and placards to disseminate the information of facilities and initiatives being taken by the ECI and the district administration to encourage voters, especially the youngsters. The ECI has also launched a WhatsApp number 7447447217, said Panchal, adding that people could type “Vote” in the WhatsApp chat to get real-time info about the number of voters in queues at their respective polling stations. — TNS
Get real-time info on voters in queue
