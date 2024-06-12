Kapurthala DC reviews monsoon preparedness

Kapurthala, June 11
The district administration has taken measures to deal with any emergency situation arising during the monsoon season.
Identify safe locations: Panchal
- Deputy Commissioner Amit Kumar Panchal instructed the sub-divisional officials to identify safe locations near Mand area in advance and maintain proactive communication with teams from the SDRF, NDRF and the Army.
- To ensure the continuous drainage of water during the rainy season in Kapurthala city, he urged Municipal Corporation officials to promptly clean the drainage systems.
A district-level control room is being set up and directives have been issued to establish control rooms in the Sultanpur Lodhi and Bhulath sub-divisions.
During a detailed discussion with officials at the District Administrative Complex regarding the preparations for the monsoon season, Deputy Commissioner Amit Kumar Panchal said the district-level control room would be operational 24X7 from June 15.
He directed the officials of the Drainage Department to complete the ongoing works related to the strengthening of embankments, cleaning of drains, repairing roads and bridges in the Mand area by June 30. He instructed the sub-divisional officials to identify safe locations near Mand area in advance and maintain proactive communication with teams from the SDRF, NDRF and the Army.
The Deputy Commissioner also directed Health and Animal Husbandry Department officials to arrange medical teams and medicines to protect lives and property during any crisis. He instructed animal husbandry officials to ensure necessary vaccinations for livestock in the Mand area.
The SDMs were advised to stay in contact with divers and arrange for boats, JCB machines and sandbags.
Addressing Drainage Department employees, the DC emphasised regular monitoring of embankments and paying special attention to sensitive areas. To ensure the continuous drainage of water during the rainy season in Kapurthala city, he urged Municipal Corporation officials to promptly clean the drainage systems.
Municipal Commissioner Anupam Kaler, Additional Deputy Commissioner Shikha Bhagat, all SDMs and officials from various departments were present in the meeting.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
CRPF jawan killed, 6 security personnel injured in 2 encounters with terrorists in J-K
In Doda district, 5 troopers of Rashtriya Rifles and an SPO ...
Terror can’t be policy of good neighbour: Jaishankar on Pak
Says India to focus on resolving ‘pending issues’ with China
China PM greets Modi, talks of steady relations
Says good ties augur well for regional stability
Modi to visit Italy for G7 summit this week
Bilaterals with Biden, Macron on cards