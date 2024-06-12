Kapurthala DC reviews monsoon preparedness

Our Correspondent

Kapurthala, June 11

The district administration has taken measures to deal with any emergency situation arising during the monsoon season.

Identify safe locations: Panchal Deputy Commissioner Amit Kumar Panchal instructed the sub-divisional officials to identify safe locations near Mand area in advance and maintain proactive communication with teams from the SDRF, NDRF and the Army.

To ensure the continuous drainage of water during the rainy season in Kapurthala city, he urged Municipal Corporation officials to promptly clean the drainage systems.

A district-level control room is being set up and directives have been issued to establish control rooms in the Sultanpur Lodhi and Bhulath sub-divisions.

During a detailed discussion with officials at the District Administrative Complex regarding the preparations for the monsoon season, Deputy Commissioner Amit Kumar Panchal said the district-level control room would be operational 24X7 from June 15.

He directed the officials of the Drainage Department to complete the ongoing works related to the strengthening of embankments, cleaning of drains, repairing roads and bridges in the Mand area by June 30.

The Deputy Commissioner also directed Health and Animal Husbandry Department officials to arrange medical teams and medicines to protect lives and property during any crisis. He instructed animal husbandry officials to ensure necessary vaccinations for livestock in the Mand area.

The SDMs were advised to stay in contact with divers and arrange for boats, JCB machines and sandbags.

Addressing Drainage Department employees, the DC emphasised regular monitoring of embankments and paying special attention to sensitive areas.

Municipal Commissioner Anupam Kaler, Additional Deputy Commissioner Shikha Bhagat, all SDMs and officials from various departments were present in the meeting.

