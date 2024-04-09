Kapurthala DC, SDM inspect complaint cell

Our Correspondent

Phagwara, April 8

A team of the complaint cell of the Election Commission, led by its in-charge Harinder Kaur Sethi, raised objections over political banners being pasted at the overbridge in front of Konica Resorts, Mehtan bypass.

The posters were in connection with a workers’ meeting of seven Lok Sabha constituencies being held by AAP at Konica Resorts, Phagwara, and addressed by Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Saturday.

Election Commission officials said no one had the authority to display political banners regarding the Lok Sabha elections on the government property without permission.

The banners were removed by the election staff. No permission was taken for putting up banners on the overbridge, said Harinder Kaur Sethi, adding that expenditure on these banners had been included in the election expenses of the political party.

Meanwhile, Kapurthala Deputy Commissioner Amit Kumar Panchal, along with Assistant Returning Officer-cum-Phagwara SDM Jashanjeet Singh, inspected the complaint cell of the Election Commission late on Saturday evening.

Deputy Commissioner Panchal later held a meeting with Kapurthala SSP Vatsala Gupta, Phagwara SDM Jashanjit Singh and MC Joint Commissioner Kulpreet Singh to discuss preparations for the smooth conduct of the parliamentary poll.

#Kapurthala #Phagwara