Kapurthala DC visits Kanjli wetland

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, December 3

Kapurthala DC Vishesh Sarangal today visited Kanjli Wetland and expressed satisfaction at the cleanliness work being done at the wetland. The DC said due to the water hyacinth cleaning campaign initiated by MP Balbir Singh Seechewal, results were apparent.

The DC assured that efforts were on to make the Ramsar site a prominent tourist attraction. The Deputy Commisioner also reviewed boating service, lighting and the walkway. He visited the cycle track and walkway near the Kali Bein. He asked the Water Resources Department to ensure cleanliness along the banks of the Kali Bein.