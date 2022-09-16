Kapurthala: Life term to three for mowing down ASI

Tribune News Service

Kapurthala, September 15

The court of District and Sessions Judge Amarinder Singh Grewal on Wednesday sentenced life imprisonment to three car-borne snatchers for mowing down an Assistant Sub-Inspector to death and injuring a head constable with their car at a naka in Subhanpur in May 2016.

The three persons convicted are Gurpreet Singh Gopi, Vijay Pal and Gurpal Singh, all residents of Tarn Taran district. ASI Surinder Singh, hailing from Kuka village of Kapurthala, had reportedly signalled a Hyundai i20 car to stop, but the occupants ran over him while also injuring constable Harpal Singh at the naka. The police were on alert after reports of two incidents of snatching of purses at Nadala and Begowal.

Following the incident, the accused had been chased and nabbed from Nurpur village of Subhanpur by then SHO Sukhpal Singh and then Nadala police post in charge Davinder Singh. The convicts faced a trial under Sections 302, 307, 333, 379-B, 353 and 186 of the Indian Penal Code.