Kapurthala native gets $35K research grant from US-based health platform

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, August 8

A native of Kapurthala, Dr Pankaj Ahluwalia, currently serving as a post-doctoral scientist at Augusta University in the USA, has been sanctioned a grant of $35,000 for cancer research by the Paceline organisation. This non-profit entity is dedicated to raising funds for cancer research through an annual fund-raising bicycle race.

Paceline has a mission, donating 100 per cent of its proceeds to the Georgia Cancer Center for further advancements in cancer research. The recent grant awarded to Dr Ahluwalia offers crucial support for his work in developing precision medicine for cancer treatment.

Dr Ahluwalia completed his PhD at Guru Nanak Dev University (GNDU) before pursuing post-doctoral research in the USA. “Scientific discoveries have greatly improved our lives,” Dr Ahluwalia said, adding that particularly interesting has been the innovation of apps with GPS, which not only miniaturise maps but also provide personalised routes based on vehicle, weather and road preferences. Similarly, transformative, genomic medicine has equipped scientists with tools to customise cancer therapies using each patient’s unique genomic information.

Due to rapid advances in genomic sequencing technology, the quantum of data generated from sequencing a single patient’s sample now exceeds 500 gigabytes. “We have a huge data output that requires rapid processing, so therapies can be initiated quickly to save lives,” Dr Ahluwalia explained.

He said that now the emergence of advanced AI tools, new algorithms and supercomputers like Watson have accelerated discoveries of key clinical targets. “This funding will help me incorporate these advanced methods to develop predictive biomarkers for cancer. My dream has always been to contribute to human welfare. This opportunity allows me to create meaningful change,” he added.

