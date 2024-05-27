Kapurthala police gear up for fair, peaceful polling

Our Correspondent

Phagwara, May 26

As Kapurthala district is divided into two Lok Sabha constituencies - Khadoor Sahib and Hoshiarpur - the police here have made preparations to ensure free, fearless and transparent polling.

Kapurthala Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Vatasala Gupta said the police and paramilitary forces were on alert and keeping an eye on anti-social elements and miscreants in the area.

SSP Gupta said 243 proclaimed offenders (POs) wanted in different criminal cases, including 25 of heinous crime and 24 under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, had been arrested in the first five months of year 2024.

The SSP said the police were keeping a close eye on the possible law-breakers and they would be dealt with firmly. She said additional police force would be deputed at sensitive booths and sensitive places.

Vatasala Gupta said flag marches were being held in the district to boost the morale of people.

