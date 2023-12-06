Kapurthala police solved most gruesome cases, says SSP

Phagwara, December 5
Kapurthala district police have succeeded in tracing 38 out of a total of 41 cases pertaining to heinous crime registered during last two months. This was stated by Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Vatsala Gupta while talking to this correspondent here today.
She said that a total of 49 cases under the NDPS Act has been registered during this period and 61 drug traders were arrested. Besides, 231 grams of opium,15.5 kg of poppy husk, 900 grams of heroin and 57,775 tablets were recovered from the arrested accused. The SSP said that the three accused were arrested under provisions of the Arms Act while six pistols, two revolvers, two rifles and 50 cartridges were recovered.
The SSP said that a total of 62 cases had been registered under the Excise Act and 71 accused were arrested with 1,832 kg of lahan and vast quantities of illicit liquor.
SSP Gupta appealed to the people to co-operate with the police who will be available round the clock.
