Kapurthala: RCF celebrates foundation day

Tribune News Service

Kapurthala, August 18

Rail Coach Factory, Kapurthala, celebrated its 37th foundation day here on Wednesday. The main programme was held at Waris Shah Hall of RCF which was presided over by Ashesh Agarwal, General Manager, RCF.

On the occasion, president of the RCF Women’s Welfare Organisation, Surabhi Agrawal, was present as a special guest. All senior officers, employees, office-bearers of various unions and associations of RCF were also present in large numbers.

A plethora of cultural items were staged in the event. Ashesh Agrawal said the foundation stone of this factory was laid on August 17, 1985 for the manufacturing of railway coaches.