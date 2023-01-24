 Kapurthala RCF to roll out vistadome coaches for Kalka-Shimla toy train : The Tribune India

Kapurthala RCF to roll out vistadome coaches for Kalka-Shimla toy train

Kapurthala RCF to roll out vistadome coaches for Kalka-Shimla toy train

Final trials of new panoramic coaches to be conducted soon.



Tribune News Service

Aparna Banerji

Jalandhar, January 23

Rail travel on the UNESCO heritage status accorded Kalka-Shimla railway is all set to be an even more exhilirating experience, with Rail Coach Factory (RCF), Kapurthala, all set to roll out the new vistadome coaches for travellers in February.

Equipped with coach wall and ceiling glass design, with panoramic 270 degree views, these fully furnished panaromic gauge coaches will be the first of their kind to run in the Northern Railways and on the narrow guage Railway, across India.

These are expected to trundle across the 96 km long narrow gauge Kalka-Shimla railway in February end this year for the first trial run. The RCF will be manufacturing 30 such state-of-the-art coaches, including six Ist Class AC chair cars (12 seats), six AC chair cars (24 seats), 13 Non-AC Chair Cars (30 seats) and five power, luggage and guard cars.

While the Him Darshan Express on the same route, also featured vistadomes, the RCF engineers said new coaches would feature wider views and aesthetic plush interiors along with a sterling view of mountains and valleys. The coaches will also feature restaurant-style seating with luxury seats for executive class, onboard mini-pantry, among other features.

After the Railway board gave the design approvals, two prototype shells were manufactured and tested by Research Designs and Standards Organisation (RDSO), Lucknow, in October 2022. Trial runs of shell coaches took place on the Kalka-Shimla railway in November-December 2022.

With per coach costs estimated at Rs 1.3 crores, Chief Design Engineer, Mishra added that the entire project was valued at about Rs 35 crore. Each new train of new design panoramic coaches would consist of seven coaches — six passenger coaches and one power, luggage and guard van.

The RCF Kapurthala got the project in 2021 year end, amidst significant challenges as the original coaches of Kalka-Shimla toy train were made in the early 1900s in Lahore, Pakistan. The RCF design team recreated the required designs completely in-house.

Chief Design Engineer, RCF, Akhilesh Mishra, said, “The factory which prepared the original Kalka-Shimla railway coaches was in Lahore, Pakistan. Those coaches were made in 1908. So we had no calculations and all groundwork for the new coaches was done from scratch at the RCF. This will be the first of its kind vistadome coach in India with more panoramic views than other vistadome models. Almost all required infrastructure such as new design shell jigs, lifting tackles, static-test jigs, raised NG lines, loading gauges etc were manufactured in-house by the RCF design and production team were developed in-house.”

Jitesh Kumar, public relations officer added, “Along with a light weight shell with upgraded bogies and improved brake system, the coaches will be feature an array of amenities like noise and vibration proofing, modern safety features like CCTVs and fire alarms, anti-UV coated window glasses, power windows in upper classes, powered doors, heating and cooling package AC, linear concealed fans, linear LED lights, modular seating rail mounted seats with flip backs, etc.”

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

Punjab police become top heavy as seven officers promoted to DGP rank

2
Entertainment

Shah Rukh Khan-starrer ‘Pathan’ sets record advance booking, eyeing a bumper opening

3
Nation

Passenger offloaded from SpiceJet plane at Delhi airport over unruly behaviour; watch video

4
Diaspora

‘Sikh’ man struck on head in hate-motivated assault in Canada

5
Sports

Mary Kom to lead 5-member committee to probe allegations against WFI president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh

6
Punjab

AAP, SAD target Centre for ‘rejecting’ Punjab’s tableau for Republic Day parade

7
Haryana

42-year-old woman destitute doctor from Haryana's Gurugram found on Mumbai street reunited with family

8
Entertainment

Suniel Shetty confirms Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul have tied the knot, 'officially father-in-law ban chuka hoon'

9
Nation

Army colonel dies by suicide at training centre in MP’s Jabalpur

10
Punjab

Uncertainty over Sidhu’s release on Republic Day

Don't Miss

View All
Tiger pug marks spotted in Paonta; welcome sign: DFO
Himachal

Tiger pug marks spotted in Paonta Sahib; welcome sign: DFO

Offices in parking lots, cars on roads in Gurugram
Haryana

Offices in parking lots, cars on roads in Gurugram

Daler Mehndi falls for a spoof post that claims Prince Harry listened to his music during his ‘lowest moments’
Trending

Daler Mehndi falls for a spoof post that claims Prince Harry listened to his music during his ‘lowest moments’

Widespread snowfall across Himachal, 380 roads shut
Himachal

Widespread snowfall across Himachal, 380 roads shut

DGPs of Punjab and Haryana chided for inaction on FIRs against netas
Haryana

DGPs of Punjab and Haryana chided for inaction on FIRs against netas

Roll of honour for 3 young bravehearts from Punjab
Punjab

Roll of honour for 3 young bravehearts from Punjab

British Sikh trekker Polar Preet sets new world record for longest solo, unsupported, unassisted polar expedition by a woman
World

British Sikh trekker Polar Preet sets new world record for longest solo, unsupported, unassisted polar expedition by a woman

Singapore flight leaves behind 30 at Amritsar airport
Punjab

Singapore flight leaves behind 30 at Amritsar airport

Top News

Rahul Gandhi says do not agree with Digvijaya Singh's surgical strikes remark

Do not agree with Digvijaya Singh's 'surgical strikes' remark, says Rahul Gandhi

Singh on Monday had questioned the surgical strikes and accu...

Strong earthquake tremors felt in Delhi

Earthquake with 5.8-magnitude hits Nepal; tremors felt in Delhi-NCR

Social media users in Delhi and surroundings said they felt ...

Police launch search in Chandigarh district court complex following bomb threat call

Police launch search in Chandigarh district court complex following bomb threat call

The court complex in Sector 43 here is evacuated

Leading modern Indian architect Balkrishna Doshi passes away at 95

Leading modern Indian architect Balkrishna Doshi passes away at 95

Had worked with Le Corbusier and Louis Kahn; PM condoles dea...

Passenger offloaded from SpiceJet plane at Delhi airport for 'unruly behaviour' arrested

Passenger offloaded from SpiceJet plane at Delhi airport for 'unruly behaviour' arrested

The complaint is lodged by Sushant Srivastava, the airline's...


Cities

View All

PO seeks ~10L from ex-sarpanch, held

PO seeks Rs 10L from ex-sarpanch, held

Pharmacists protest appointment in new Aam Aadmi Clinics

Rule violations, shortage of staff add to chaos on Amritsar roads

Farmers to stage protest on Feb 6

Garbage collection vehicles await repair, services hit

After Manpreet’s induction in BJP, all eyes on Bathinda Mayor’s post

After Manpreet Badal's induction in BJP, all eyes on Bathinda Mayor's post

Bathinda: Frost adversely affecting crops

After Manpreet Badal’s exit, tough task for Congress in Bathinda

Bathinda shivers at -1°C

7 more held for attack on doctor at Talwandi Sabo

Police launch search in Chandigarh district court complex following bomb threat call

Police launch search in Chandigarh district court complex following bomb threat call

Portals for fee payment, admission to govt schools in Chandigarh on the cards

Chandigarh gets North’s largest floating solar power plant

Sec 40 resident nabbed for flashing at college teacher

Children aren’t pawns in parents’ hands: HC

Strong earthquake tremors felt in Delhi

Earthquake with 5.8-magnitude hits Nepal; tremors felt in Delhi-NCR

Delhi Police likely to file charge sheet in Shraddha Walker murder case today

Curbs for R-Day parade rehearsal hit Delhi traffic

42-year-old woman destitute doctor from Haryana's Gurugram found on Mumbai street reunited with family

MCD House adjourned without electing mayor, deputy mayor

Dist sees rise in petty crimes

Dist sees rise in petty crimes

DC Sarangal suspends 593 arms licences in K'thala dist

Man nabbed with 50-gm heroin

Animal leads to collision of three vehicles, 24 hurt

Two held with 17 spools of banned Chinese string

2 more crossings to get RoB, RuB in dist

2 more crossings to get RoB, RuB in dist

FIRs recommended against 55 for polluting Sidhwan Canal

Follow rules, MC to bulk waste generators

Complete elevated road project by June 30, MP directs officials

Bicycle industry seeks GST relief in Budget

11 Patiala MC workers get notice for absence from work

11 Patiala MC workers get notice for absence from work

Divide among Patiala BJP leaders to fore

Power supply to be affected