Kapurthala reduces TB cases by 20%, gets 'Bronze Award'

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, November 14

The Kapurthala district has bagged the bronze award for outstanding performance in reducing the cases of Tuberculosis (TB) under the Punjab Government and National Health Mission to eradicate TB till 2025.

Deputy Commissioner Vishesh Sarangal, while hailing the efforts of health officials and administration, said Kapurthala had played a significant role by reducing nearly 20 per cent cases of TB, with an aim to achieve the target set by the Punjab government for the eradication of TB by 2025.

He informed Kapurthala district had been awarded by the Punjab government with a bronze medal, trophy and certificate under “Bronze Award”, which was a matter of pride for the entire district. The DC also informed that the performance of Kapurthala district had been described as outstanding by the Central TB Division at the national level, for the efforts of Kapurthala administration in reducing TB cases by 20 per cent. He further said, receiving award has given a great honour to the district administration and its residents, besides inspiring them to make more serious efforts for the eradication of TB.

During the state-level ceremony organised at MGSIPA, Chandigarh, the award was received by Dr Meenakshi on behalf of the district administration from National Health Mission Managing Director Abhinav Trikha and Health and Family Welfare Department, Punjab, Director Dr Ranjit Singh.