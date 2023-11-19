Kapurthala resident gets Rs 5 crore ransom call

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, November 18

The Kotwali police in Kapurthala booked an unidentified man for demanding ransom from a Kokalpur village resident and threatening to kill him if he failed to pay the money.

Gurvinder Singh (32) received a WhatsApp call from a Portugal-based number from a man on November 13, who identified himself as Anmol Bishnoi, brother of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi. The caller asked him to pay Rs 5 crore ransom or he would be shot dead.

Gurvinder Singh told the caller that he did not have that much money. However, the caller persisted with his demand.

A case was registered at the Kotwali police station in Kapurthala on November 14 under Sections 387 (Putting a person in fear of death of grievous hurt) and 506 (Criminal intimidation) of the IPC against an unidentified person.

Similar threatening phone calls in the name of gangsters or criminals have been received by residents in Kapurthala and Jalandhar for past several months.

#Kapurthala #WhatsApp